A character will try to ruin Claire and Jamie’s relationship

Fans of the Outlander novels will know that Malva Christie is Tom Christie’s niece, who is an enemy of Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) from his time in Ardsmuir prison.

Malva has been raised as Tom’s daughter and the two will be settling into Fraser’s Ridge in the upcoming sixth season of Outlander. Malva becomes an apprentice to Claire Fraser (Caitriona Balfe), but she continues to conspire to ruin her marriage.

She goes to investigate the disease with Tom and the former prisoner discovers that Malva is pregnant. Wanting to make sure she gets the best life for her son in Outlander, Malva claims that Jamie is the father who leaves Claire furious.

Malva had found a way to introduce this into Claire and Tom’s food so she could get rid of them and persuade Jamie to take care of her unborn child, but her plan failed in Outlander.

Claire and Jamie from Outlander have been through a lot already, so it’s likely that they can survive another bump in their relationship as Malva will possibly be in the sixth installment.

Sam assured fans that the team is doing everything it can to get the show back on Outlander television screens soon.