A champion couple! Timeline of Stephanie McMahon and Paul “Triple H” Levesque’s relationship

The scripted relationship turned into a real marriage for World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) executive Stephanie McMahon and wrestler Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

After breaking up with fellow wrestler Joan “China” Lorer in 2000, 52-year-old Levesque became close to a 45-year-old businesswoman after a storyline in which he interrupted her on-screen wedding. Their dramatic romance on television also led to problems off-screen, as WWE CEO and McMahon’s father Vince McMahon disapproved of her dating the wrestler.

“Before something happened in the romantic relationship [between us], we talked to Vince about the situation and he told us that he was fine. However, he changed his mind soon after. He said he thought again and understood: “It won’t work. You two can’t do this.” He just took it away like that,” Levesque wrote in his 2004 book Making a Game: Triple H’s Approach to a Better Body.

The split lasted just under a year before the Hall of Fame member and Stephanie reconciled. “As for Steph and me, we tried to stick to Vince’s wishes and cool him down, but after a while it just didn’t work,” he wrote. “It was too late to stop. We were in love. We ended up getting back together about ten months later, and this time Vince gave us the green light for good.”

Levesque asked the question in February 2003, and in October of the same year the couple tied the knot. They have three daughters—Aurora, 15, Murphy, 13, and Vaughn, 11—and Stephanie has often talked about her husband’s parenting skills over the years. “#HappyFathersDay @tripleh and to all the dads celebrating today!” she wrote on Instagram in June 2020, along with a black and white photo of the New Hampshire native cuddling with his children.

She continued: “I couldn’t have dreamed of a better father for my children. Thank you for always being there with your shoulder to cry, play dress-up, paint your toenails, show them how to train, for always listening, being spectators at fashion shows, teaching them how to overcome their fears, and for hugging them with your big with their hands when they need it most.”

Four months later, the former WWE performer celebrated their anniversary by sharing a photo of her lovingly looking at her husband in the ring. “There are no words to describe how much I LOVE YOU!!!!! 17 of the most incredible years of my life!” Stephanie wrote via Instagram at the time. “I am grateful to you and our children every day and appreciate you more and more every day. Forever ❤️ “.

These two have experienced their share of ups and downs over the years. In September 2021, Levesque underwent emergency surgery due to heart failure after battling pneumonia. “I was nose diving and was kind of on the 1-yard line where you don’t really want to be, for the sake of your family and your future,” he said during a March 2022 appearance on ESPN First Take. “There are times when you get kicked out for all sorts of nonsense, and you think, “Is that it? Do you wake up from this?” It’s hard to swallow and makes you think differently.”

Two months later, Stephanie announced that she was taking a leave of absence from the WWE organization to “focus on [her] family.”

Keep scrolling to find out more about Stephanie McMahon and Triple H’s relationship:

2000

Stephanie’s on-screen character was in a scripted relationship with Andrew “Test” Martin in 2000, and a big screen wedding was planned between them. However, Levesque’s character disrupted the wedding and revealed that he and Stephanie were already married, and the duo attempted to take over the company from Vince. Thanks to all the time they spent together, they started dating soon after their fake romance began.

“He was very flirtatious [and] hinted [that he was interested],” Stephanie told The Howard Stern Show in 2002. “It was a very sensitive situation, he approached me and I know that in our business I am forbidden to meet with any of the wrestlers.”

2000

Shortly after their relationship began, they abruptly ended. “[My dad] gave us the go—ahead [for today] and then took it away because if we were really going to be together, it would have to make a big difference and it had to be the right thing to do,” she said. Howard Stern in 2002. “So he let us get together, and then he made us separate-and we got back together, and if it was meant to be, it had to be.”

February 2003

Levesque asked the question on Valentine’s Day 2003. “It was a unique experience. If you’ve ever met Vince, any situation like this is a unique experience,” the NXT creator told ESPN in April 2020 about Stephanie’s proposal. “When we start a relationship and it starts to grow, there are all the awkward moments that, as you can imagine, everyone has. That first dinner at your girlfriend’s at her parents’ house, except I’ve been working with her dad all these years. .”