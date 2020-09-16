A certificate marking the arrival of the Huawei Mate 40 Pro

Recent reports regarding the Huawei Mate 40 series point to an overall uncertainty. According to recent rumors, the series will not be available outside of China until 2021. The company is said to expect a 30 percent drop in sales of the series compared to Mate 30. Huawei also received one of the necessary certificates for the Mate 40 Pro model.

The Bluetooth certificate application made in late July was seen on the website of both Thailand-based NBTC and the Eurasian Economic Union. In this application, there are wireless components prepared for Huawei and Honor devices.

The device with model number NOH-NX9 on the list is thought to be the Mate 40 Pro. The same model number was seen in the recordings of Bluetooth Launch Studio.

Although the chip and processor stocks have been talked about, the certificate collection process for the Huawei Mate 40 Pro seems to be running smoothly. The Mate 40 Pro is expected to be introduced next month and released in China after the introduction.



