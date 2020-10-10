A Butterfly as Big as a Bird Found in Chernobyl

At the Radiation and Ecological Biosphere Reserve in Chernobyl, experts found a butterfly the size of a bird. It has been announced that the butterfly is from the blue ribbon butterfly (catocala fraxini).

The butterflies, which attract many people with their beautifully patterned wings, probably do not scare many people. However, a butterfly whose photos were published the other day has an appearance that everyone will fear. Images shared by Chernobyl Radiation and Ecological Biosphere Reserve.

There were two images in the post of the experts on Facebook. These images also featured a giant butterfly that we claimed would scare everyone. The butterfly in the photos shared by the experts is a blue ribbon butterfly (catocala fraxini).

The wing size of the species can reach up to 11 centimeters:

The experts, who shared the images of the frighteningly large butterfly, say that this butterfly species lives in Ukraine and Europe and has a wingspan of 110 millimeters; He explained that it is one of the largest butterfly species whose front wing can reach up to 45 millimeters in length. So the butterfly was almost the size of a bird.

Experts at the Chernobyl Radiation and Ecological Biosphere Reserve announced that the blue ribbon butterfly is active at night and flies towards the light. Experts stated that they will leave the butterfly they caught to the poplar tree, which is their favorite tree, immediately after the rain stops.



