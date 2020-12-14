A Bug in Cyberpunk 2077 Arming All Around NPCs

In Cyberpunk 2077, which did not fall off the agenda with mistakes, this time, a mistake was discovered that caused all NPCs in the vicinity to be armed. Players can get their weapons by frightening NPCs and thus get rich the easy way.

Cyberpunk 2077, which left the fans on the road, was finally released after numerous delays. The game, which almost infuriated players with its bugs and optimization issues, was once again on the agenda with a strange error that caused all NPCs (non-player characters) in Night City to be armed.

Popular Twitch broadcaster and YouTuber Dunkey came across this bug while playing the game naturally during Twitch broadcast, and noticed that all the in-game characters around him had weapons in their hands. The downside is that NPCs are not meant to have a weapon in their hands all the time, because when NPCs try to put their hands on their heads, their guns go in the middle of their faces and some pretty ridiculous images emerge.

The number of people who come across the same error is quite high:

After this clip shared on Reddit, many users started to say that they encountered similar error. One user even said that popular Twitch streamer LIRIK also ran into the same problem, and after firing randomly, NPCs dropped their weapons and started running. If you are faced with such an error in the game, you have found a quick way to get rich, because it is said that the weapons that NPCs throw on the ground while fleeing can be sold.

Although it is said that many of the errors in the game were fixed with the first day update of Cyberpunk 2077, there are still some bugs that persist. For this reason, you better be more careful while walking in Night City because a car may fall on your head from the sky or any NPC can kill you out of the blue.



