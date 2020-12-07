A Brand New Search Experience with Huawei Petal Search

Offering the best apps, the latest news, social sharing and more, Huawei Petal Search promises more than a search engine that allows you to easily find everything you need on your smartphone.

Whether you’re looking for games, social media or other apps, Huawei Petal Search is a gateway you can use to discover thousands of apps and web links you might need on your smartphone. Petal Search determines the user’s location and guides in downloading non-installed apps to bring the best results when recommending apps.

Petal Search offers search capabilities in more than 20 categories, including news, videos, images, shopping, flights, and local businesses.

New and Efficient Functions

Huawei Petal Search brings you the most important and current news. So you can be aware of the latest politics, economics, sports or other topics that concern you the most.

Also, if you see a chair or TV you like, you can take a photo of it and check the price in online stores. In addition, Petal Search is able to provide information by recognizing photographs of animals and plant species.

Strict security controls

Petal Search has been developed with a focus on very strict privacy and copyright protection standards. Huawei Petal Search is certified with the European Privacy Seal for compliance with the general European data protection regulation (GDPR), which ensures greater reliability in data processing.

Development continues

Huawei continues to improve Petal Search and its features, making the search experience more successful for its users. There is vertical search in Huawei’s development roadmap to open up more categories. Thus, Petal Search will offer improvements in visual searches as well as finance, music and voice recognition.



