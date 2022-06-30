A brand new developer is remaking the XIII remake

The maligned remake of XIII is now being remade by a completely different developer after it was released and received harsh reviews in 2020.

On the game’s Steam page, the publisher Microids announced that the remake of XIII, in fact, will be released again thanks to a major update that will be released on September 13.

A large-scale update from the French studio Tower Five will change the art style (which has been criticized for abandoning the original appearance of the comics), improve artificial intelligence, redesign the HUD, update the sound design and add a multiplayer mode for 13 players.

The XIII will be released on the Nintendo Switch on the same day (which will run at 30 frames per second), and the Microids update also mentions versions for the PS5 and Xbox Series (which will run at 60 frames per second).

“In order to achieve quality standards and ensure an optimal gaming experience, Microids decided to entrust the development of the XIII Remake to the French studio Tower Five,” the message says. “Having worked hard on a major update for over a year, this update will be released on September 13th.

“On this day, the owners of the game will receive a free update and enjoy the game as intended. The development studio has redesigned the entire game, from the artwork to artificial intelligence, and added many technical improvements.”

XIII Remake — 3 new screenshots

So those who bought the XIII on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One when it was released in November 2020 will get the upgrade at no extra charge. The game has been sharply criticized, among other things, for a lot of technical problems, and currently has an “extremely negative” review on Steam.

The original developer of PlayMagic, who will not participate in the remake of the remake, together with Microids apologized at the time, stating that “the expectations of the players were not met in the launch version, and we hear loud and clear legitimate criticism and disappointment.”

Ryan Dinsdale is an IGN freelancer who sometimes doesn’t forget to tweet @thelastdinsdale. He’ll be talking about the Witcher all day.