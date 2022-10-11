A boy went viral on TikTok after Accidentally Swallowing a squeaking dog toy

One TikToker’s accident went viral on social media after he documented his trip to the doctor after swallowing a squeaking dog toy.

They say that the squeaky wheel gets lubricated… but in this case, a lot of attention is paid to it in TikTok.

A young guy named Jonathan Serrano storms the platform after sharing his recent adventure in the hospital. An emergency? Somehow he swallowed a squeaking toy designed for dogs.

The subsequent shots are nothing but hilarious (albeit unfortunate for Serrano): the nurse can’t help laughing when the boy giggled a few times squeakily for his mom, who wanted to take off all this ordeal for posterity.

It’s good that she did too, because the video has gained more than 21 million views and continues to grow.

The audience laughed at the short clip, for which TikToker gave a brief explanation in the comments section.

According to the kid, the nurse tried her best not to laugh in his video, “was cool”, but “thought I was really stupid” because I accidentally swallowed a toy.

“I would die from not being able to stop laughing,” admitted one user.

“He reminds me of the human version of Weezy,” said another, referring to the penguin from Toy Story.

“My dog started looking for a toy,” another joked.

TikToker detailed his mishap with the squeaky toy in a subsequent video, explaining that the dog trinket “looked like a kazoo,” which gave him the idea to “play” it by blowing and blowing air out of the toy, thereby “irritating my brain.” Mom.”

“My mom tried to hit me and I got scared and I [inhaled] and it got down my throat and into my lungs,” he explained. “And so every time I spoke or laughed, he squeaked. …I was in intensive care all night.”

@brownjonathan33 Replying to @thehub346 I’ll give more information when I’m not on vacation 😄 ♬ dumb dumb – mazie

Fortunately, Serrano now has no squeaky toys, and he can talk without causing others to laugh.

