Back in 2021, the nation was gripped by suspicious details related to the Gabby Petito murder case. A 22-year-old man was found dead in Wyoming just weeks after camping in the same area with boyfriend Brian Lowndry, who also went missing during a police investigation into his involvement in the incident, which in turn prompted the Bounty Hunter’s Dog to join the search. The TV vet, whose real name is Dwayne Chapman, spoke out when this search finally ended (as law enforcement agencies discovered the remains of a Laundry in Florida), saying he was grateful that the family had found some kind of solution. Now the bounty hunter is getting information about another high-profile disappearance.

This time the case concerns a 16-year-old girl named Keely Rodney, who mysteriously disappeared on August 6 after she was last seen at a school party on Lake Tahoe in Truckee, California. During a briefing this week, police officials announced that they were effectively scaling back their efforts after 10 days, when 16,000 man-hours were spent without any clues about Rodney’s whereabouts, Fox News reported. However, they are “still looking for any hints, videos, tips [or] any information” to help with the limited search, and that’s where the Bounty Hunter Dog comes in.

Although he was not directly involved in the recovery of Brian Lowndry, the former A&E star’s connection allowed him to receive thousands of tips on the case through his own hotline. His representative recently shared with TMZ that in relation to the case of Keely Rodney, he again received a lot of advice and emails asking him to join the hunt.

But apparently, the 69-year-old is hesitant to offer his services here because of the criticism he has received in connection with the search for Brian Lowndry, the representative says. In particular, fans and even the Laundry family criticized the Dog Bounty Hunter for appearing to interfere only to attract public attention. It also didn’t help when reports said the Dog was trying to return to television around the same time as the production company that created the Marriage Boot Camp franchise and other major reality shows.

As a result, Dwayne “The Dog” Chapman will join future investigations, including the investigation of Keely Rodney, only under one of two conditions. He said that either a family member or law enforcement agencies should invite him to help, or this person should be officially declared missing within 21 days. However, at the time of writing this article, none of the conditions have been met for the infamous bounty hunter to join Rodney’s investigation.

However, that doesn’t mean he wasn’t busy elsewhere. After falling in the 7th season of “The Masked Singer”, which Hulu subscribers can currently broadcast, the Bounty Hunter Dog took up the search for a double murder in Utah. Two women, Kaylen Schulte and Crystal Turner, were found dead in the La Salle Mountains last August, and the delay in finding their suspected killer prompted the father of one of them to recruit CMT graduates. There was some talk about a connection with the case of Gabby Petizio-Brian Lowndry due to the fact that one of the women in question worked as a cashier, where the couple was seen earlier, but law enforcement authorities ruled out such a possibility. Unfortunately, their case also remains unsolved to this day.

It’s more than likely that the Bounty Hunter Dog is passing on all the information he has about Keely Rodney, legal or not, to the police leading the search. But it looks like his direct involvement will require a little more at first.