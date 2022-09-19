A Blu-ray with three Jordan Peele films will be released in October along with the release of Nope

Universal Pictures will release a triple Blu-Ray feature film with Jordan Peele films, including the old films “Away” and “We”, at the end of October, accompanied by the single “No”, released this summer.

The award-winning director’s recent sci-fi horror film “No” earned more than $100 million at the box office, following on the heels of his past directorial hits. “Away” in 2017 enjoyed both high revenues and critical acclaim, which made Peel one of the leading directors in the horror genre and beyond. Peel followed it up with 2019’s “We”, which generated the same enthusiasm from the public.

According to Collider, both films will accompany Nope on a triple full-length Blu-Ray, which will be released on October 25. The three-film collection will also be full of bonus features, including interviews, behind-the-scenes footage and deleted scenes from all three films. “Away,” winner of the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay, tells the story of Chris (Daniel Kaluuya), a young black man who returns home with his white girlfriend only to find out the horrifying racist truth about his family and small community.

In Peel’s second hit, “We”, the mother (“Black Panther” star Lupita Nyong’o) and her family are terrorized by their doppelgangers while on vacation. Both films made Peel a famous director. This summer’s hit Nope, a mysterious sci-fi film set in the American West, is no different, and fans are looking forward to its release on Blu-Ray. The release of the triple feature film will coincide with the release of the single film “No”, which contains the bonus feature film “The Mysterious Man from Maybridge”.

Peel is preparing to become one of the most interesting directors of the last decade, having put his hands on a number of other projects as a screenwriter and/or producer, including HBO’s Lovecraft Land and the revival of Paramount’s Twilight Zone, as well as Nia DaCosta’s Candyman (2021). Peel is able to combine sharp social commentary about society, racism and identity with truly terrifying psychological horror. The appeal of the Saw, both for horror fans and for movie fans in general, is huge, and many are looking forward to news about future projects, including the remake of “People Under the Stairs.”

The three-movie Blu-ray, which comes out a week before Halloween, is sure to attract diehard Peel fans, as viewers hope to replenish their collections with three great films. Despite the fact that this is the perfect triple screening of a creepy October night, the triple release will undoubtedly be an important addition to any collection of horror films.