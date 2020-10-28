A big competitor to Google may be coming from Apple!

We have conveyed to you that Apple had a money flow to be a search engine with Google a while ago and it was sued for it. After that, Apple is working on the search engine, as stated in the Financial Times. Apple, who wants to compete in the area where Google is almost a monopoly, has added one of Google’s search engine managers to its structure. Let the search engine wars begin!

Apple develops search engine

It has been talked about for a long time that Apple is working on the search engine. New information is emerging about the new work of Apple, which is very secretive about the subject. Speaking to the Financial Times, Bill Coughran made important statements. Coughran, who has been in the business and technology sector for many years, is a technology expert and draws attention with his statements evaluating the situation in the sector.

Stating that he has acquired John Giannandrea, one of Google’s search engine managers, Bill Couhgran also states that Apple has established a special team of experts for this issue. The billion-dollar payment flow between Apple and Google came to the fore with the hands of the US Department of Justice.

To remind you, the news in the New York Times reported that Apple receives an estimated $ 8 to 12 billion a year from Google in exchange for making the default search engine on all its devices and services. This is said to be the highest payout Google has ever come up with. This figure accounts for 14 to 21 percent of Apple’s annual profit.

Considering that Apple recently took its place among the top brands and its market value of more than $ 2 trillion, it is not surprising that the company developed its own search engine. Still, the fact that the subject is operating in great secrecy stimulates the feeling of curiosity.



