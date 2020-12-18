A better life with Hane Scenes in 2020!

Bad news for the “Plus belle la vie” teams. The saga obviously has a major conqueror with the “Household Scenes” series.

For several years, “Plus belle la vie” made the heyday of France 3. But to this day, audiences are undermined because of competing channels. For example, the series “Scenes of households” raffle everything in its path. MCE TV shows you everything.

This year, the writers of “Plus belle la vie” have therefore gone all out to enthrall viewers with new intrigues. Fortunately, iconic characters have not left the show.

Like Luna Torres played by Anne Décis. Or even Thomas Marci brilliantly interpreted by Laurent Kerusoré.

Other comedians also delighted “Plus belle la vie” fans with their acting. Like Laurent Hennequin who also played the role of Pavel.

Without forgetting Sacha Tarantovich who lent his features to Irina – the new fiancée of Jean-Paul.

In parallel to all this, Géraldine Gendre – the producer – also wanted to bet on new shots of the Mistral for the shooting of the series. And this initiative has been validated by many fans of “PBLV”.

“HOUSEHOLD SCENES” HURTS THE AUDIENCES OF “MORE BEAUTIFUL LIFE”!

In addition to the settings of “Plus belle la vie” which have been modified, we can also note a wind of novelty with the credits of the fiction. Now it’s the talented Romy Teissedre who sings the famous melody of France 3.

Despite all these changes, audiences for “Plus belle la vie” are no longer looking good. The competing channels stand out more and more with their programs!

In fact, the list fell a few hours ago. According to the TV Magazine survey, the favorite series of the French in 2020 is “Scènes de Ménages”. While “Plus belle la vie” only stands in 17th place.

Every evening, M6’s fiction brings together no less than 4.1 million viewers. A great performance for the group, which ended the year on a high note!



