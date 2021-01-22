A better life: Who is Mistral’s doctor, Romain Vidal?

Who is Romain Vidal, the new doctor of Plus belle la vie who will turn heads? We give you more details. Who is Romain Vidal, the new doctor in the Plus belle la vie series?

Fans of the French series are not at the end of their surprises. Indeed, their favorite show still promises them plenty of twists and turns.

Yes, the writers of Plus belle la vie continue to amaze us. Thomas was absent from the Mistral for a while.

Driven from his apartment by Roland, removed from the Mistral by his brother back from the United States… he ended up returning his apron. But the bartender has made a comeback in the previous episodes. He’s even embarking on a new project!

On the other hand, fans of Plus belle la vie have said goodbye to an iconic character from the series. Indeed Samia has disappeared. And will not come back.

Besides, we don’t really know what happened to him on the show. But Fabienne Carat, her interpreter left the soap opera of France 3.

Moreover, the latter finds the departure of her character a bit missed. And fans are wondering if we’ll ever find out what happened to him!

But the writers reserve another surprise for the faithful of the series. Indeed, they will soon meet a new character.

In an excerpt from the January 27 episode, we see a handsome stranger in the hospital. Are we going to witness the arrival of a Dr Mamour at the Mistral? We tell you more.

ROMAIN VIDAL MAKES HIS ENTRY INTO A MORE BEAUTIFUL LIFE

In the video clip from next week’s episode of Plus belle la vie, we see the arrival of a new doctor. The latter tries to make Victoire Lissajoux open his eyes to Sébastien’s state of health.

The handsome brunette therefore lists all his injuries that require him to stay immobilized. He will then inform Victoire of his diagnosis.

He thinks Sébastien is suffering from acute secondary peritonitis. “Another fan of Dr House” then thinks the young woman.

“I run a neurosurgery department in a large Parisian hospital, so I know what I’m saying” replied the doctor, specifying his name: Romain Vidal. The latter then bounces on his name Vidal, which is the medical bible of all doctors.

“Françoise Pharmacie, delighted! »Laughs Victoire. But the young woman ends up taking him seriously. She in turn examines the patient and has him sent to the OR immediately.

Romain Vidal will he stay in the series? In any case, despite this first meeting which started a little badly, things may well change.

So we might expect a beautiful romance to emerge between Victoire and the mysterious doctor! To be continued in the next episodes of Plus belle la vie.