A better life: Mouss and Mila, finally a couple?

In “Plus belle la vie”, Mouss and Mila got very close. And they seem ready to live their love story out in the open!

Tonight, “Plus belle la vie” fans will reunite with Mouss and Mila during a bounty full of twists and turns. And the two characters seem determined to give themselves another chance.

This Tuesday, December 15, France 3 has decided to delight its viewers by broadcasting a new bonus of “Plus belle la vie”. And the main plot concerns Mouss’s escape.

For several weeks now, the latter has been languishing at Les Baumettes for a murder he did not commit! And Commissioner Mazelle is doing his best to make his life impossible.

In addition, Boher’s supervisor – who is responsible for his accident which left him paraplegic – is also desperate to get rid of him. But it is bad to know those around Mouss who are struggling to free him!

For several weeks in “Plus belle la vie”, Mila has been training on a simulator to learn how to fly a helicopter that will allow her to carry out her roommate’s escape.

And over time, the pretty brunette seems to have realized her feelings for Luna’s sidekick!

MORE BEAUTIFUL LIFE: MILA IS MAD IN LOVE OF MOUSS!

During the bonus of “Plus belle la vie”, there will be a large number of twists and turns. Mila is going to have to help her mother, who got into trouble again because of her bad company.

In addition, she will also have to deal with the other complications that Claire and Luna will encounter. Fortunately, once all these issues are resolved, Alison’s sister will live out her love affair with Mouss.

In an interview for “Télé Poche”, Boubacar Kabo – Mouss’s interpreter – indirectly confirmed this information. He also stressed that the lovebirds had finally “passed a course”.

“I wanted things to be done well, to please the public, for my acting to please too. Afterwards, I don’t walk too much under stress. The more fun I have, the better, “said the actor of” Plus belle la vie “. It succeeded !



