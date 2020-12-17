A better life: Lola will take revenge after being humiliated

Lola from Plus belle la vie decides to take revenge on Noah because of the latter’s mockery towards her. We tell you more.

Humiliated, Lola from Plus belle la vie decides to take revenge!

The week continues for the characters of Plus belle la vie. And some seem determined to do battle.

Commissioner Mazelle for his part is still on Mouss’s heels. The latter indeed managed to escape from Les Beaumettes thanks to Mila.

Another Lola seems to have her own issues to deal with. Since the death of Manon, Noah’s militant girlfriend, Lola has decided to resume her fight.

Remember that Manon lost her life during a climate protest. Lola, who is very much in love with Noah, has therefore decided to engage in ecological fights as well.

But that doesn’t seem to please Noah much, with whom she is very much in love. The relationship between the two characters of Plus belle la vie may take a turn. But not the one Lola wanted.

Annoyed by his behavior, Noé considers that Lola only fadedly reproduces the actions of the deceased. Indeed, for the character of Plus belle la vie, the young girl has no sincere conviction.

In a video, Lola talks about periods and reminds them that they are natural. She hopes to raise awareness so that the girls are not to be ashamed.

But now a stain appeared on the young woman’s pants on the buttocks. Noah took the opportunity to take a picture of it and share it on social networks.

The young woman was then the victim of mockery. She therefore decides to react!

Victim of Bilal too, she decides to put a hand on his buttocks after having soaked it in red paint. Despite warnings from Lola’s relatives, Noah still does not delete the photo.

Kilian, his brother then decides to take matters into his own hands. The latter hits him in the face and warns that he will hit harder next time. The continuation, in the next episode of Plus belle la vie! To be continued.



