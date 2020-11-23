A better life: Jocelyn’s surprising funeral in its image!

Soon in “Plus belle la vie”, fans of the series will certainly be amused by the unfolding of Jocelyn’s funeral!

Jocelyn will have marked the viewers of “Plus belle la vie” with her spicy personality! So to pay homage to him, his family finally agreed to carry out his funeral according to Hindu rites. .

At the moment, many intrigues keep fans of “Plus belle la vie” in suspense. And one – which is one of the favorites of viewers of the saga – is actually focused on Laetitia.

For several weeks, Kévin’s mother has been in heaven! And for good reason: far from prying eyes, she fully lives her romance with Valentin.

But concerned about their social differences, Luna’s employee sometimes finds it difficult to let go with her suitor. But it is bad to know this wealthy businessman who does his best to win the heart of his beauty.

Determined, Valentin has pulled out all the stops to overcome his last resistances. Indeed, he now seems to want to marry her. But Sébastien, Laetitia’s ex-companion will do everything to save their story!

Along with all this, the disappearance of a character also saddened “Plus belle la vie” aficionados. Indeed, Jocelyn – suffering from Alzheimer’s – ended her life.

And his family is preparing to carry out a funeral, to say the least … original! And you will see, it’s worth the trip.

MORE BEAUTIFUL LIFE: JOCELYN LEAVES AS HE LIVED!

Recently in “Plus belle la vie”, Yolande and her little girls were in league against Patrick. Indeed, the latter did not want to respect Jocelyn’s wishes regarding the organization of her funeral.

As a reminder, Babeth’s father wanted… Hindu rites! After heated discussions, Commander Nebout finally gave in!

To do so, they all agreed to wear traditional outfits before starting the songs and prayers!

While the women all wear a plain white outfit… Patrick is the only one to wear an apple green outfit! In addition, he must also wear jewelry … quite fancy!

If Boher’s boss agrees to do so amid the mocking laughter of other members of his family … it is above all to respect his stepfather’s last wishes.

But it’s a safe bet that there will be more twists and turns in this epic episode! Case to be continued in “Plus belle la vie”.



