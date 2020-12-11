A better life: Is Pavel ready to take revenge on Luna?

Tonight in “Plus belle la vie”, Pavel will go into a rage when he learns that Luna has rebuilt her life with her ex-physiotherapist!

Soon in “More beautiful life”, Luna will have some worries to be done. Indeed, Pavel will discover his affair with Bertrand. And his act will certainly not go unpunished.

At the moment, many intrigue hold viewers of “Plus belle la vie” in suspense. And one of them focuses on Samia and Jean-Paul.

Lucie’s parents both organize their respective weddings. But nothing goes as planned.

A flashback seems to be possible between the ex-lovebirds. For her part, Samia multiplies the missteps with Hadrien to the dismay of her stepmother.

As for Jean-Paul, he doesn’t make much effort to make the organization of his union with Irina run smoothly. For the moment, Patrick’s colleague seems to be lying to himself. Just like his ex-partner.

But other characters in “Plus belle la vie” also have very troubled romantic lives. Like Luna!

Indeed, Mirta’s daughter has started an affair with Bertrand, her ex-physiotherapist. Lost in her feelings, she also finds it hard to forget Pavel.

To make matters worse, she agreed to manage the theater club where he is imprisoned.

MORE BEAUTIFUL LIFE: PAVEL COULD SEEK VENGE OF LUNA!

Currently in “Plus belle la vie”, Luna, supported by Mila and Claire, is finalizing her plan to make Mouss des Baumettes escape.

Thanks to her new job in prison, Rudy’s mother was able to locate the places before D-Day. Over time, she also got closer to her ex Pavel who is in the secret.

Determined to win her back, Irina’s father agreed to help her. Unfortunately in prison, the walls have ears.

Stan, who guessed all their shenanigans, will also put his two cents in. During a streak in “Plus belle la vie”, Sabrina’s sweetheart confesses to Pavel that Luna is cheating on him outside.

The latter claims that he was made aware of it thanks to his sweetheart who is a roommate with Mila! Wounded, Pavel will then go mad with rage. And he’s definitely going to want revenge … To be continued!



