A better life: Fabienne Carat is leaving the show!

It’s an unexpected revelation! Fabienne Carat, who lends her features to Samia in Plus belle la vie, leaves the series.

Thunderclap in the Mistral district! If very recently, Michel Cordes (Roland Marci) affirmed not to leave Plus belle la vie despite the many rumors on this subject, today we are indeed witnessing an important departure from the series … After fifteen years of having embodied the mythical character of Samia Nassri, Fabienne Carat has announced that she is definitely leaving Plus belle la vie! The actress confided to our colleagues from Télé Star: “I have been playing the character of Samia Nassri since 2005. I liked her a lot, we brought a lot, but today I feel the need to grow alone and leave her “.

Sad news for fans of Plus belle la vie … Especially since Samia is a character who has really left her mark on the series, especially through her love affair with Jean-Paul, as well as with his relationship with their daughter, Lucie. If they are no longer together, the two ex remain important characters for viewers. Moreover, we now wonder how Samia will leave the series, she who is supposed to marry Hadrien on December 31. Will the couple then leave Marseille to settle elsewhere? Or should we expect a tragic fate for Lucy’s mother? Mystery … While waiting to learn more, find out what awaits you in the next premium of Plus belle la vie.



