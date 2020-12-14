A.B supports the interpretation of Christian Serratos

Selena’s brother, A.B Quintanilla, praised Christian Serratos for his portrayal of the queen of tex-mex in the bio-drama ‘Selena: The Series.’

AB Quintanilla has given Christian Serratos its seal of approval for her portrayal of the queen of Tejano music in the bio-drama ‘Selena: La Serie’, saying that she is so good that it feels like she is watching her younger sister again.

Some fans are not so supportive of him, but A.B feels that they are picky or that their criticism is wrong. For example, Serratos has received criticism for poor lip syncing, but A.B says that it is actually an accurate representation of her sister.

A.B revealed that Selena struggled with it early in her career, and there was a learning process before she got better at playback … which A.B says Serratos demonstrates in later episodes.

As for those who believe that Christian Serratos is not quite like Selena, AB notes that some people felt the same way about Jennifer Lopez when she played the Mexican singer in the 1997 movie “Selena” … especially since she is not Mexican. .

A.B thinks Serratos is an excellent Selena

AB dismisses all that as insignificant and says that, ultimately, it is up to the actor to make the viewer believe that she is who she is playing on screen … and Serratos has succeeded perfectly in '

Selena’s brother says her family is very satisfied with the project and is excited about an upcoming project of her own – a new single in February with her popular band, Kumbia Kings.



