A $ 600 stimulus check, the new White House proposal

The Trump Administration intervened again this Tuesday in the negotiations of the stimulus package with the proposal to allocate $ 916,000 million dollars for this purpose. With this amount, the government plans to send a direct payment of $ 600 to most Americans compared to $ 1,200 for other proposals and the first financial aid.

The Secretary of the Treasury, Steven Mnuchin, made the offer to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, on Tuesday afternoon, according to what he said in a statement. The secretary gave few details and it was the Republican leader of the House, Kevin McCarthy, who said that the White House is betting on including direct payments of $ 600 dollars ($ 1,200 dollars for couples).

Nancy Pelosi’s position on the White House offer

On the same Tuesday, President Pelosi again showed her support for the $ 1,200 stimulus checks and assured reporters that “we all agree” with a second round of direct payments. The Democrat said she hopes President Donald Trump will back her as well. But much of the Republican lawmakers are reluctant to spend more money to help people.

Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, the Senate Democratic Minority Leader, responded to Mnunchin’s proposal with a statement making it clear that they preferred a bipartisan group to take the lead. The secretary would have held a call with Republican leaders in Congress before presenting the offer to the Californian Democrat.

The bipartisan proposal for the stimulus package

Democratic Senator Joe Manchin (of West Virginia) and Republican Senators Susan Collins (of Maine) and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska lead the bipartisan group that Pelosi refers to and whose objective is to bring together legislators from both parties to pass a new plan to recovery of $ 908,000 million that includes the federal unemployment benefit of $ 300 weekly and an allowance of $ 160,000 for local and state governments.

This plan is more generous than the $ 500,000 plan that Republicans have put forward multiple times (without success) but much smaller than the $ 2.2 billion that Democrats approved in the House of Representatives.



