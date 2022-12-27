A 23-year-old man was killed at the CRANE nightclub in Birmingham.

According to Mixmag, the victim, whose name has not yet been publicly named, was stabbed on the dance floor at about 23:45 on Monday (December 26). 12:15. At that time, CRANE was hosting a party hosted by Italian DJ Marco Carola.

In a statement, Michelle Thurgood, detective inspector of West Midlands Police, said that “hundreds of people were in the nightclub at the time of the murder of the young man.” “Although we have already spoken to some of them,” she said, “we still need to hear the opinion of everyone who was there and witnessed or even filmed what happened.”

On the club’s social media pages, CRANE operators wrote that they were “deeply shocked and saddened” by the incident. “Our thoughts are with the victim, his family and friends,” they wrote. “We are working closely with West Midlands Police as they investigate this crime. We would urge anyone who witnessed this incident or may share any information that may help West Midlands Police to contact them directly.”

As a result of the incident, CRANE canceled its New Year’s event, which was to be attended by DJ EZ, Kurupt FM, AMA, Joe Hunt, Genesis and others. The team of the institution wrote in its statement: “All ticket holders will be contacted directly and the relevant ticket providers will refund their money.”

Mixmag also released a statement from a man claiming to be a friend of the stabbing victim, who called the CRANE security service a “joke.” Describing the atmosphere of the club as “gloomy,” the unnamed friend added: “I feel like anyone could have walked in there with a knife.”

He went on to describe the deceased as “such a good guy” who “has nothing wrong with him.” He continued: “The fact that this happened to him is very sad. He is always smiling, and he has a lot of interesting things.”