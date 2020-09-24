99 is the first app to earn ABNT security certification

99 received one of the most important traffic safety certifications granted in Brazil. Now, the company is the first in the transport applications sector to comply with the requirements of the Brazilian Association of Technical Standards (ABNT).

The agency proved that 99 is in accordance with good risk mapping and prevention practices against possible occurrences, which was possible due to the use of advanced technology to offer more safety for drivers and passengers.

State-of-the-art technology at the service of security

The audit process lasted three months and analyzed 22 protection guidelines present on the company’s platform, including items such as the use of artificial intelligence in the prevention of crimes, assessment of risk areas, registration of drivers and specialized emergency assistance.

The use of cutting-edge technology is one of 99’s bets to deal with security problems on the platform. In the first half of the year, harassment on the platform dropped 23%, after using artificial intelligence to capture complaints more quickly.

These resources are especially useful for avoiding negative experiences in places considered to be at high risk, as well as for women, who are the biggest victims of sexual harassment and abuse. In such cases, it is extremely important that the driver is reported in order to inhibit the occurrence of these crimes on the platform.

ABNT is a respected organization and its safety certification should help to consolidate the relationship of trust between 99 and its users.



