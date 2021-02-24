Online game fans know that a gamer PC needs to have quality components, with good features. Investing in advanced equipment provides greater development and ease in gambling.

But there are still doubts about the real differences between a conventional monitor and a gamer monitor. And in this article we will explain the main differences between them. Check out.

Differences between gamer x traditional monitor

Many features between the two types of monitors are similar, due to essential structure and configurations. But the gamer monitor comes equipped with more complete specifications, developed to offer more comfort and performance for players who spend hours and hours in front of the screen.

The main differences are:

Refresh rate

This rate corresponds to the number of times the image is updated every second. The higher the refresh rate, the more fluid and accurate the image becomes.

Generally, a traditional monitor has a 60 Hz rate, which means that the device is capable of displaying a new image 60 times per second. It looks like a good number, right? However, for games the ideal is that this rate is even higher, such as 75, 120 and 144 Hz

Response time

This measure indicates, by means of milliseconds, the amount of time it takes for the device to turn a pixel off in white.

A device with a low response time is usually more agile, ensuring a better performance of the player, especially in games where agility makes the difference, such as shooting games, running and fighting.

In general, the ideal is that a monitor for pc gamer has a response time of around 1 ms. But to give you an idea, common models usually have a time of 5 ms.

Resolution

Unlike traditional ones, the most basic gamer monitor is usually in Full HD. It is up to the player to choose which option best suits their pocket and computer: Full HD, 2K or 4K.

While the Full HD version is more recommended for the simplest computers, the 2K and 4K options require a more current video card with good performance, in addition to a more powerful RAM.

HDR technology

To top it off, gamers’ monitors have some different technologies. One of them is HDR (High Dynamic Range Imaging), which provides greater contrast and color quality.