91% of electric car owners would never go back to gasoline

A survey of electric car owners in the UK, released on December 29, showed that 9 out of 10 respondents would not use conventional gasoline or diesel vehicles again, showing an important shift in favor of models more ecological.

More than 2,000 drivers were heard in the study conducted by the Zap-Map recharging point service during the month of November. Of this total, 91% of them rejected the idea of ​​exchanging their electrified cars for combustion versions, while only 1% would use them again. The other 8% are unsure about the replacement.

Electric car drivers also said they were very satisfied with the technology, outperforming conventional car owners in this regard. The satisfaction rate was 91% among tram owners, a figure that reached 72% among those who drive a gasoline car.

Plug-in hybrid cars were mentioned in the survey registering rates lower than 100% electrified models, but still better when compared to conventional vehicles. According to the company, 84% of the owners of the versions that mix electricity and fossil fuel are satisfied with them.

Top rated models

The VW ID.3 was the best-rated all-electric version among drivers participating in the survey, receiving 100% recommendation. Next came the Tesla Model 3 and Kia e-Niro with 96%, Hyundai Kona EV (94%), Renault Zoe (92%) and Nissan Leaf (90%).

The hybrid versions BMW 3 Series and Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid also obtained 100% approval among respondents, reaching the same index obtained by ID.3, according to Zap-Map.

For service co-founder Melanie Shufflebotham, this survey highlights the increased impact of clean cars among consumers in recent years. “The challenge for the automotive industry is to take advantage of the opportunities that electric cars present,” she said.