90s cartoons that deserve new versions

The 90s are a reference for several areas, especially for entertainment. In that decade, great cartoons were launched that, unfortunately, ended up being lost in time.

However, the reboot strategy, which consists of taking something old and updating it, could bring the magic of these animations directly to today’s times!

With that in mind, we prepared a list of the best cartoons from the 90s that should be back on TV.

Check out our selection!

Freakazoid!

The drawing shows the life of a boy who ends up entering the cyber world; his life changes after gaining powers and he becomes responsible for facing the villains that appear.

The animation had a great comic content, something that would definitely please the audience today and could render great memes on social media.

The Gargoyles

Unlike many other animations of the time, the drawing did not focus so much on comedy to entertain a more childlike audience. The Gargoyles were more serious, with a well-developed history that captivated a lot of people.

The creators have already shown interest in bringing the characters back, but so far there is no confirmation or prediction of anything.

Rocko’s Modern Life

One of the most different cartoons of the 90s, Rocko’s Modern Life had a surprising and mesmerizing aesthetic – which matched the crazy adventures of an immigrant character.

To see the animation in a reboot would be fantastic, both for the visual and the script!

AAAHH !!! Monsters

Representing the difficulties of the school during youth is not something of the present time, because animation already did that in the 90s.

The history of AAAHH !!! Monsters, representing the students’ school activities, are already very good and it would be great to see her in a reboot, but we imagine that the visuals would end up being the highlight.

After all, it’s a mix between cute and scary monsters, which opens doors to many possibilities considering current technology. AAAHH reboot is urgent !!! Monsters!



