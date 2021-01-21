90Hz OLED screen production for Samsung Display laptop

Samsung Display announced plans to mass produce the world’s first 90Hz OLED displays designed for laptops. The company said several IT companies on a global scale are expected to launch models with new panels this year. The company said in a statement attributed to CEO Choi Joo-sun that massive production will begin next March.

The panels will be 14 inches in size, but Samsung did not provide any information about the screen’s key features such as aspect ratio or resolution. There will probably be more than one type. Samsung is citing that OLED panels have a faster response time, claiming “practically” the same amount of blur when viewing fast-moving content. By the way, no potential laptop OEM partner was mentioned in Samsung’s announcement.

OLED displays are not unheard of in laptops until now, but they haven’t reached huge prevalence. While quite a few gaming laptops offer these as an option, you will have to forego high refresh rates if you choose this one. Although Samsung launched a Galaxy Chromebook with an OLED display last year, the new model that followed this product in 2021 features a cheaper and QLED branded LCD display.

Samsung is the world’s largest OLED display panel vendor. That’s why today’s announcement suggests that OLED screen laptops will become a much more common sight this year.