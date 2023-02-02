This year, The Great Escape Festival presented 90 new performers for its flight crew today (February 2).

This year’s festival, which takes place in Brighton from 10 to 13 May, will be joined by artists such as The Big Moon, Sad Night Dynamite, Willie J Healey and Stone, as well as many others.

The festival has a long history of supporting promising new bands and in May will host 450 new performances at more than 30 venues across the city.

The new names added today will join the previously announced performers, Macy Peters and Arlo Parks.

🌊 NEXT WAVE OF ARTISTS ANNOUNCED! 🌊 Announcing a HUGE list of new artists heading to #TGE23! Including @thebigmoon, @SadDynamite, @WJHealey and many more! 🔥 Head to our website to discover all the new additions!🎸 https://t.co/LQi2mInk7i 🎶- Chikken At The Mall by Deki Alem pic.twitter.com/YmNhsHSNNa — The Great Escape (@thegreatescape) February 2, 2023

The festival was forced to cancel its 2020 and 2021 editions due to the coronavirus pandemic, although it held a virtual event in 2021.

Last year, the festival fully returned with artists such as Enny, Priya Rai, Finn Askew, Deema and Sipho.

You can find the full list of performers who will take part in this year’s festival here: