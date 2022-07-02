90-day-old groom: Bienam undergoes a new cosmetic procedure after Ariella

The popular star of the TV series “90 days of the groom” Biniyam Shibre recently posted a funny video on Instagram when undergoing a new cosmetic procedure. The native of Ethiopia was first shown in the second season of the TV series “The Groom for 90 Days: Another Way” with New Jersey resident Ariela Weinberg. After getting engaged during the season, Ariela applied for Biniyam’s K-1 visa so that he could come to the United States. Although the couple had a few dirty fights over the last two years of their relationship, they made it to the United States. Biniyam and Ariela are currently participating in the 9th season of The 90-day Groom, and, according to rumors, they are already married and live in New Jersey.

After moving to America, Ariela began experimenting with cosmetic procedures. Last year, fans saw her inject botox and fillers into her face to make her facial features look balanced. Ariela now looks completely different than in the debut season, and most fans of the series “90 days of the bride” believe that the cosmetic procedure has made her more attractive on the screen. She recently opted for a non-surgical Brazilian butt lift to make her buttocks bigger and rounder.

Biniyama seems to have been inspired by his child’s mom, as he is also engaged in cosmetic improvements. He recently visited the Dolce Aesthetics Brooklyn clinic in New York to undergo a teeth whitening procedure. He posted several videos of the procedure, and it looked completely painless. Biniyam seemed very pleased with his new white teeth and mentioned that he had a great time with his cosmetologists Jennifer DiLandro and Kayla. He signed the Instagram post like this: “Thank you so much, my wonderful friends! My teeth look so white!”

After a new cosmetic procedure, the popular star of the TV series “90-day groom” Biniyam even danced with one of her cosmetologists. Fans hyped the reality TV star after he got a new smile. An Instagram user commented: “It’s a cool dinner.” Another user added: “Your energy is huge, you are amazing.” Someone else wrote: “That’s great.” Biniyam has not published the results of his new teeth whitening procedure, but fans are sure that it should have been great.

The viewers of 90 Day Fiancé are happy to see that Biniyama has such a friendly and warm character that he does not feel any problems in communicating with new people in America. They believe that he can become a great martial artist because he has a flexible body and the necessary talent. However, since Biniyam is more interested in improving his appearance, like Ariela, it seems that he wants to break into the modeling industry. In any case, fans of 90 Day Fiancé wish him good luck in the future.