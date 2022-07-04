90-day-old fianceé Sorta justified Biniyama’s fears about Ariela’s ex in the latest episode

Warning! Below are spoilers for the episode “90-day groom” “Different expectations”. Read at your own risk!

The ninth season of the series “The Groom for 90 Days” definitely brought viewers some wild storylines with a new cast, and the last few episodes proved once again why franchise veterans Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre continue to appear in the TLC series. The couple’s move from Ethiopia to America had its obstacles, which certainly went beyond Biniyam’s dream of becoming a professional MMA fighter in his 30s. In the last episode, Ariela’s ex-husband Leandro appears again, and thus it seems to justify Biniyam’s main concerns about him.

Leandro was still in town after the previous episode, “The 90-day Groom,” in which he was a guest at Ariela’s Ethiopian New Year family celebration. If Leandro’s presence there wasn’t already awkward enough, the last episode really exceeded all expectations when Ariela planned to go shopping for a wedding dress with him. However, in fact, the couple never implemented this plan due to the fact that Ariela could be pregnant.

The whole drama I’m about to crush by revealing that Ariela wasn’t pregnant started with Leandro getting pretty personal by asking when was the last time she had her period. I bet that many women share such confidential information with their ex-husbands, so this scene immediately exuded awkward vibes. Ariela then sent Biniyam and Leandro to bring a pregnancy test together so they could get answers, even if he couldn’t answer why Leandro was still so involved at that moment.

For those who don’t remember, Ariela was still married to Leandro when she met Biniyama and when she became pregnant with their son Avi. Thus, it is safe to assume that Biniyam played a solid role in the collapse of this marriage, so it must definitely be somewhat strange and uncomfortable for everyone involved to participate in this joint journey, even if it was probably specifically created to create drama and tension. for the audience of 90 Day Fiance.

Ariela was amused that her ex-husband and future husband were looking for a pregnancy test together, but it’s easy to understand how Biniyam might be concerned about the nature of her relationship with Leandro. For me, a man asking his engaged ex-wife about her menstrual cycle just feels a couple of steps beyond how involved Leandro should be in the current situation of a couple of 90 days. In fact, Leandro had no right to contribute at all, and it would have been much better for him to just go to the airport than to participate in the pregnancy investigation.

The latest 90-day fiance is just another example of Ariela and Biniyam’s stay in the US, which has not been going well so far. In fact, it looks like the couple was much more financially stable in Ethiopia, so it will be interesting to see if they return there, whether in future seasons or not. If they end up staying in the States, both of them will soon need to find a stable income and possibly spend less time with exes.

90 Day Fiancé airs on TLC on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET. Season 9 is still in full swing, but new shows are coming out every week, and now is the time to start watching others to prepare for the end of the season.