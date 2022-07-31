90-day-old bride’s fans protect Ariela’s new face after cosmetic procedures

Ariela Weinberg from the TV series “Bride for 90 days” looks very different in the photos before and after cosmetic procedures, but fans think they know what made her radically change her appearance. 31-year-old Ariela from New Jersey is currently starring in season 9 of “90 Day Fiancé” with her 32-year-old partner Biniyam Shibre from Ethiopia. Ariela began her journey to TLC in the second season of the series “The Groom for 90 Days: Another Way” in 2020, when she was pregnant with Biniyama’s child. The couple eventually welcomed their first child, Aviel, and got engaged. Two years later, fans are watching Ariela and Biniyam get married in the USA.

Although Ariela and Biniyam are still together, their relationship has been full of ups and downs, mainly due to their trust issues and financial problems. When fans watched Ariela and Biniyama’s new romance undergo many changes in the series, they also noticed how her face was changing. Halfway through “The 90-day Groom: The Other Way” in 2021, Ariela began to look very different in the segments of her talking head after she moved to America for the emergency operation of baby Aviel. Fans started talking about the fact that Ariela had plastic surgery to give her face a new look. The names of procedures such as blepharoplasty, wide nose rhinoplasty and buccal fat removal were discussed when TLC viewers analyzed Ariela’s appearance.

Many fans commented that Ariela didn’t need to do cosmetic procedures because she used to be “cute,” for example, a Reddit user called u/pink_skyyy wrote in his post. However, over time, few people agreed with this opinion, because they think they now know why Ariela decided to finish the work. The main comment to the post from the user Born_Ad8420 notes: “People complain about how every woman in the series looks, and then everyone says: “Why did they have plastic surgery?” I’m just saying there *may* be a connection.”. Others agreed with their opinion, adding that often fans constantly ridicule the actors of the series “90-day groom” for how they look, and then continue to complain that the same actors are transformed.

“The girl has harmed herself, all her hands have been cut off, and people still have no decency,” wrote user SadIBDer. They also reminded other Reddit users that Ariela lost a lot of weight after giving birth, which began to affect how she looked on the screen. After all, the first time fans saw Ariela on TV was when she was about six months pregnant. Fans said that criticism should be limited to the personality of the actor in the series, and not how he looks. There were times when reality TV celebrity Ariela was compared to Quasimodo in memes. There is a high probability that her self-esteem may be hurt if she stumbles upon these comments or photos on the Internet.

In addition to her new image, Ariela is ridiculed for her condescending attitude towards the Beanies in the series. They believe she is with Biniyam only to use their son to their advantage to manipulate an Ethiopian man when she still has feelings for her ex-husband Leandro Foske. Ariela was called out for being spoiled and relying on her parents to pay the bills. But Ariela happens to take the hate calmly and even jokes about how she feels she “did it” because she finally had haters after going on a 90-day fiance. Ariela wants TLC viewers to watch the show for fun, but instead it turned into a guessing game about what kind of plastic surgery Ariela did to her face.