90-day-old bride’s Fans Expose Stacy’s Epic Failed Photoshop after Makeup

Stacey Silva recently posted a close-up of her face on Instagram to show off her new nose and lips, but viewers of 90 Day Fiancé caught her using Photoshop. Fans may know the Silva sisters by their appearances in various spin-offs. They first appeared in 90-Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 1, and thanks to their overly dramatic lives, they even got their own extra show Darcey & Stacey with TLC. Many fans like to watch the imperfect love stories of Darcy and Stacy, but recently the twin sisters have been subjected to huge criticism for changing their appearance.

Over the past two years, Stacy has had several cosmetic procedures and plastic surgeries to improve her beauty, which, according to many viewers of the 90-day groom, is very disturbing. In 2021, the Silva sisters traveled to Turkey to do Barbie makeup, which included breast reduction, new veneers, and a nose and lip lift. The sisters called it the transformation of twins and seem very pleased with the results of the transformation. Despite the negative reaction on social media, Stacey is showing off the results of her plastic surgery on Instagram.

The 90-Day Fiancé graduate recently posted a photo of her new face to flaunt her new big lips, sculpted jawline and smaller nose. Stacey seemed proud of her latest look and even thanked the plastic surgeon who helped her achieve this new face. But a keen-eyed fan with the nickname 90day_e11 noticed that she used a filter on her photo. It seems that when Stacy recorded a video to demonstrate the results of her transformation, the filters shifted and exposed her real face. Fans of 90 Day Fiancé can also see that there is a small scab on her nose. After seeing that this Photoshop was not working, an Instagram user commented, “She can’t see with her cat eyes.”

Another user chimed in: “Does she think people are blind? But why.” Another user couldn’t even recognize Stacey and mistook her for the new star of 90-day fiance Mion Bell. Someone else wrote: “I wish these women were happy with themselves the way they were born.” Fans are confused to see Stacey posting heavily filtered photos on Instagram despite having plastic surgery. Unfortunately, every photo of her on Instagram says that she is not sure about her appearance and is trying to hide behind photo filters.

Since Stacy often goes under the knife, fans have completely forgotten how she looked before. They are shocked to see her old photos and realize how much her appearance has changed over the past few years. However, Stacey shouldn’t receive such harsh comments from critics on social media. She is a smart businesswoman who knows what makes her happy and what is best for her. We hope that such a negative reaction will not have a negative impact on the mental and physical health of the “90-day groom” star.