90-day grooms of couples whose big age difference doesn’t bother fans

90 Day Fiancé is filled with romances from May to December, and this relationship has been criticized by some fans due to distorted power dynamics, but some couples get approval from viewers. In some cases, the age difference is great, and this causes a mixed reaction from fans. Some of these couples have become fan favorites. Despite the age difference in their relationship, fans view these couples as happy duets consisting of significant people who respect each other.

Some of the most volatile relationships in the franchise that have received the most criticism are those with older partners pursuing younger potential spouses. Examples include Big Ed Brown, whose age difference with Rosemary Vega was 31 years, and Angela Dim (who is 22 years older than her husband Michael Ilesanmi). Striking examples are Mark Shoemaker and Nikki Mediano, who have an age difference of almost 40 years, and Nikki was only 19 years old when they met. There are several couples in the franchise with a problematic age difference. Many of these relationships ended in disaster when the older one manipulated and controlled the younger side. Another common scenario is that the older partner is so insecure with his younger spouse that the trust between them is destroyed. Nevertheless, many couples with a big age difference surprised viewers by the fact that their novels worked.

Of the successful May-December novels of the franchise, some did not surprise fans at all, since they communicated well from the very beginning. They have shown that they understand the dynamics of their relationship well. At first glance, these 90-day-old grooms may seem like incompatible couples, but their love is undeniable. Fans like to follow their travels as they deal with their unique situations. Here are three couples loved by viewers of the series “90-day groom”, despite the big age difference:

Kenneth Niedermayer and Armando Rubio Niedermayer

The franchise’s first gay couple, Kenny Niedermayer and Armando Rubio, first appeared in the second season of the TV series “The Groom for 90 Days: Another Way.” Kenny is in his fifties, so he is 26 years older than Armando. They met in an online support group for gay fathers and dated at a distance before Kenny moved to Mexico to marry Armando and become a co-parent of his young daughter Hannah Rubio. The couple immediately became a fan favorite as they faced a fight to win over the conservative Mexican Armando family. They also had to fight with the Mexican government to get a marriage license. The couple finally tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony during the third season of “The Other Way,” where both families came to support the couple. Fans love to see them thrive, bravely facing each new challenge and taking care of each other.

David Toborowski and Annie Suwan

David Toborowski and Annie Suwan have an age difference of 24 years (he is older), and they are one of the most beloved couples in the franchise. They met in Annie’s native Thailand and got engaged soon after they met. The fifth season of The 90-day Groom tells about their difficult path to marriage, where David had to pay Annie’s family a dowry. After arriving in America, he had to rely on his best friend for financial support and housing. In addition, David’s children initially disapproved of his marriage to Annie. Nevertheless, the couple went through these trials and continued to show each other love and humor. They even had their own recent spin-off, David and Annie: After 90 Days, which told about their return to Thailand and an attempt to bring Annie’s younger relatives to the United States. The audience is looking forward to where they will go next.

Rebecca Parrott and Zied Hakimi

First appearance in 90-Day Fiancé: Prior to the 3rd season of 90-Days, Rebecca Parrott and Zied Hakimi were an unlikely couple who initially seemed incompatible to fans. With their 22-year age difference (she’s older) and cultural differences, fans thought the couple had problems. First, Rebecca filtered out all the photos she sent to Zied. She was still legally married to a younger Moroccan, her third husband, who apparently used her to get a green card and hid it from Zied. However, the chemistry of the couple was undeniable, and they got engaged and applied for a K-1 visa. They then starred in season 8 of The 90-day Groom, eventually tying the knot in the US and staying together. Fans were surprised that things got better between them, but their love for each other shone as they overcame all the difficulties they faced. They became an amazingly beloved couple of fans during the 90 Day Fiancé season.