90-day groom: Yes, Charlie Potthast’s wife Meg has only fans, and not just for foot photos

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90-day groom: Happily ever after? the series “Difficult”. Read at your own risk!

In the last episode “The 90-day groom: Happily ever After”, the drama between Andrei and Libby Castravet is told and even a familiar face reappears. As we predicted, Charlie Pothast officially returned in the verse “the 90-day groom”, and he provided an update on what was happening not only in his life, as viewers saw how he fought with Andrei, but also in the life of his wife. Apparently, Meg Pothast earned somewhere around $70,000 selling foot photos on the Internet, and, as is already clear from the title, she does have an OnlyFans page, and it’s not just for these foot photos.

Perhaps inspired by her sister-in-law Libby (who had a disagreement with her page some time ago), Charlie’s wife Meg started her own account on OnlyFans. Although her connections to the platform were not directly mentioned during the episode, it’s safe to assume that and/or similar sites could be the place where she made so much money. Meg’s profile states that she is among the “1.1% of the best” of all creators on the platform, which would apparently make her very popular, although it is difficult to understand where this statistic came from.

The reality TV star charges a monthly subscription fee of $14.99 per month or $33.73 for three months and notes on her profile that she “plays a lot of roles,” which suggests that the foot photos are on the ground floor of what’s on offer. Meg also confirmed this in the episode “90 Day Bares All”, not coincidentally enough, where she admitted to selling photos of her breasts (via ScreenRant). There is also this photo from her Twitter account, in which she promotes full nudity:

Subscribe to my #onlyfans to see me take this off https://t.co/Uhn2fYKhgM pic.twitter.com/xeKs7Aqj65 — Megan Potthast (@MegPotthast) January 6, 2021

Meg Pottast is certainly not the first 90-day fiance personality to launch OnlyFans, as quite a few actors in the past and present have accounts. However, she is one of the few who openly promotes this in the series, since Libby and her sisters did not talk about their pages in the TLC series.

Meg is perhaps the first cast member to talk so openly about her adult efforts since Stephanie Matto, who openly discussed selling farts in banks and other unconventional content. Who knows if Meg will ever be at this level?

For those who missed the episode, Charlie confirmed that he is 100% supportive of his wife’s new job. And it is less surprising that he still dislikes Andrey. Given that his feud with his son-in-law led to him not being allowed to attend family gatherings, and felt that his family preferred Andrei to him, perhaps it is justified that Charlie did not sound like he was able to forgive Andrei for all this. it turned out. Oddly enough, he has one thing in common with Andrey. It seems that the saga of Andrew’s feud with the Pottast family is far from over, which, apparently, can be said about the reign of Meg OnlyFans.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After airs on TLC on Sundays at 20:00 ET. The fall TV season has officially begun, so be sure to check out which shows will be released in our TV schedule for 2022 to find out what awaits us in the coming weeks.