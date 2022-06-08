90-day groom: Yara was scared after receiving terrible family news

Yara Zaya shared her safety concerns with fans of 90 Day Fiancé after receiving terrible news about one of her family members. Fans may know that Yara and Jovi met each other through a travel app and eventually fell in love with each other in Budapest. After some acquaintance, the couple got engaged, and the native of Ukraine moved to the United States on a K-1 visa to marry Jovi. However, Yara did not like her beau’s hometown, surrounded by swamps. She hated living in the city center and constantly complained about the new country in the 8th season of “The 90-day groom”.

Yara even considered the idea of moving to Budapest, Hungary, instead of living in America. Eventually, the couple had their first child, Maila, and Yara decided to take a break from the hustle and bustle of the city center. She moved to the suburbs because she wanted to raise Maila in a safer place. Jovi and Yara decided to leave NOLA. They were interested in putting down roots in Miami or Texas City.

Meanwhile, the star of “90 Day Fiancé” Yara is afraid to live in Jovi’s hometown. She posted several videos on her Instagram Stories to share her experiences. During breakfast with her 20-month-old girl, Yara said she lost her appetite after realizing how unsafe the world had become. She started: “Guys, tell me, what kind of fucking world do we live in? Shit is happening in NOLA, and not just in NOLA, all over the USA.” Yara is afraid that there is a war going on in her country and people are dying there every day. Then she shared that yesterday one of the members of the Jovi family was robbed and shot. 27-year-old reality TV star Yara asked fans of the series “90-day groom” to pray for a relative of Jovi, because he is now in the hospital.

Yara added: “I do not know how to live this life, because it’s fucking scary to have a baby.” She has no idea which place is safe enough where she can settle down with her family. Yara is afraid to live in a world where human life has no meaning. Before complaining about her Gucci sandals, Yara mentioned that, in her opinion, the music that people listen to these days increases the likelihood of gun violence.

Many viewers of 90 Day Fiancé used to think that Yara was a superficial and materialistic person, but her recent actions show that she is not as egocentric as it seems on the screen. She is afraid for her child and wants the world to become a better place to live. Fans of 90 Day Fiancé will be praying for a member of Jovi’s family and hope that the couple can find a safe place where they can raise their family.