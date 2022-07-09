90-day Groom: Winter shows weight loss amid Chantelle’s divorce

Amid the news of the divorce of the star of the show “90 Day Fiancé” Chantelle Jimeno and her husband Pedro Jimeno, the younger sister of Winter Everett showed the progress of her weight loss surgery. Chantel and Jimeno from season 4 of The 90-day Groom were the first couple in the franchise to get their own spin-off with The Family Chantel in 2020. Currently in its fourth season, the show documents how Chantelle and Pedro are moving towards their breakup, which happened on April 27. Pedro, filing for divorce on May 27. But along with the messy drama of the couple’s relationship, season 4 of “Family Chantelle” also focused on Winter’s physical transformation.

At the moment, fans have learned that Pedro cheated on Chantelle, and that she accused him of domestic violence and causing her heartache. Pedro and Chantelle’s marriage has broken up, and there is very little chance that they will get back together. Pedro apparently filed an emergency motion claiming that Chantelle had withdrawn $257,000 from their joint business account. It was only five days before they broke up, and according to Pedro, Chantelle allegedly transferred money to an account opened in her name and Winter’s name.

Winter has not commented on the dissolution of her sister Chantelle’s marriage after six years. Instead, Winter posted a photo of herself on her Instagram stories, perhaps to distract from the ongoing tensions at The Family Chantel. Winter posed in the bathroom of her gym to show her weight loss progress to her 199,000 Instagram followers. Winter was wearing a maroon sports bra and leggings, and it looks like she lifted up the T-shirt she wore over a tracksuit to show off her tiny waist. Winter looked happy as she smiled in the photo and added a rainbow emoji as a caption.

Many fans believe that Winter’s weight loss brought her closer to Chantelle, which eventually resolved all their past differences. Winter’s latest Instagram post is a photo with Chantelle, taken during the siblings’ night walk over the weekend. They were dressed in identical outfits: Winter was dressed in a caramel pink jumpsuit, and 90 Day Fiancé fan favorite Chantelle in a canary yellow dress. Winter has previously expressed her disappointment that she grew up in the shadow of her charming sister all her life and how it affected her self-esteem.

Since Chantelle was the star of their family, Winter was not the center of attention until she became lonely and began to lose weight. Since Winter needed all the support of Chantelle’s family after her breakup with boyfriend Jah and taking the risky decision to have bariatric surgery, the gap between her and Chantelle may have narrowed over time. Also, Chantelle may have gotten close to Winter when she was going through a traumatic time in Chantelle and Pedro’s relationship. This explains why sisters Chantelle and Winter, who have become grooms for 90 days, spend more time together. Considering that the older sister may have confided in her younger sister when she started to feel that her marriage was in a bad state.