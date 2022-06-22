90-day Groom: Why fans think Thais may be a gold digger

Patrick Mendes and Tais Ramon face lifestyle differences in season 9 of “The 90-day Groom,” which led viewers to call the Brazilian woman a gold digger. Many actors of the 90-day Groom in the expanded franchise have been accused of being gold diggers over the years. Although some are unfairly called users, many viewers believe that Thais fits the definition of a gold digger after the last episode.

Thais and Patrick are a couple who did not cause much enthusiasm among the viewers of the 9th season of the series “90-day groom”. According to fans, the US native and his Brazilian partner seem boring. The duo met on the app, and Patrick spent a significant amount of time with Thais in Brazil before proposing to her and getting her to join him in the US on a K-1 fiancee visa. Thais was thrilled to meet Patrick, but quickly began to complain nonstop about having to live with her brother John. After Patrick moved from Austin to Dallas, Texas, Thais voiced her complaints about their surroundings.

Thais and Patrick come from very different backgrounds, as Patrick, who recently arrived on the 90th day of the groom, grew up in a very poor family, and he had no money to spend on minor things. However, Thais was eyeing a $500 carpet and a $180 pillow during the last episode of the 90-day Groom. Thais insisted on spending money and demanded that Patrick share his finances with her. She then asked him how much money he had and was upset when the conversation quickly soured. Many viewers felt that Thais had invested too much in Patrick’s money. Meanwhile, her greedy attitude was also called a huge red flag not only for the audience, but also for Patrick.

Patrick bought a beautiful house in Dallas that somehow didn’t meet the high standards of Thais’ 90-day fiance. A Brazilian woman complained about a spacious house and preferred a house in Austin. Thais then demanded that Patrick give her money to decorate the house. Disappointed, Patrick said that he had spent more than $10,000 on Thais since she came to the US, as he had covered all her expenses. Patrick said that in addition to food, housing and transportation, he paid Thais for a hairstyle, manicure, eyebrows and eyelashes. Meanwhile, he also pays for as many clothes as she wants. However, it seems that this is not enough to satisfy Thais.

Many viewers believe that Thais gives the impression of being spoiled and greedy. The newcomer of season 9 of “The 90-day groom” was presented with all the material items she wants, but still craves more. Thais also cannot share a house with her future son-in-law and demands that John be kicked out. Some fans of 90 Day Fiancé are wondering if Thais cares about Patrick at all, as she has made it clear that she will return to Brazil if something goes wrong in their relationship. This situation made many viewers of 90 Day Fiancé believe that Thais was just using Patrick for her wealth.