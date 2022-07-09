90-day Groom: Why fans Think Biniyam Should become a Personal trainer

The star of the 90-day fiance Biniyam Shibre has changed many different jobs, and fans believe that he should start a new career as a personal trainer. An Ethiopian male musician who also worked as a dancer. In season 9 of The 90-day Groom, Biniyam pursues his dream of becoming an MMA fighter. In addition, the father of two children has accumulated a decent audience on social networks thanks to his dance videos, as well as sincere content with the participation of his son Aviel. The 90-day groom star recently revealed that he has also launched a new online fitness program called Binifit, which seems to include workout assistance as well as meal plans for subscribers.

Fans first met Biniyam in the second season of “The 90-Day Groom: The Other Way,” in which he starred alongside Ariela Weinberg. The couple, who also starred in season 2 of “The 90-Day Groom: The Other Way,” had a lot of drama in the extra show. Biniyam and Ariela met when Ariela was traveling in Ethiopia, and soon she became pregnant with their son “Avi”. Biniyam’s sisters Mimi and Vish were worried that Ari would take Avi back to the US and never return, as Biniyam’s ex-wife reportedly did with his first child. When Ari invited her ex-husband to stay with them in Ethiopia, a new drama broke out. Ari also suspected that Biniyam was cheating on her. After so many dramas, fans were surprised to see the couple together in season 9 of the TV series “90 Days of the groom”.

Because of Biniyam’s interest in fitness, viewers believe that he should earn a personal trainer’s certificate. In season 9 of The 90-day Groom, Ari and Bini live with Ari’s parents in New Jersey and solve money problems. Ari has a part-time job during the season, but Biniyam is not allowed to work on his visa. In a recent Reddit post, user spittymcgee1 noticed that an Ethiopian man would “commit murder” if he became a personal trainer. The redditor noted that the reality TV star obviously cares a lot about fitness and nutrition. Therefore, becoming a personal trainer can be a reasonable and profitable career path. The poster adds that they hope Biniyam’s friends will encourage him to think about this career.

In the comments, Reddit users agreed that Biniyam should think about becoming a personal trainer. However, some fans also noted that working as a personal trainer requires extensive training. This could be a problem, as another problem Ariela and Biniyam face this season is that they share the responsibility of caring for Avi. In the already famous scene from the 9th season of The 90-day Groom, Ari is asked to complete a part-time job for her while she watches Avi, so she takes her son to the gym, where Biniyam is engaged in MMA. Ariela finds Biniyam on the floor wrestling with a female MMA fighter and a big fight ensues. However, many viewers suspected that this dramatic scene was actually completely staged.

Given his love of fitness, as well as his many years of training and keeping fit, becoming a personal trainer definitely seems like a great career move for Biniyam. This especially makes sense given his recent career as an MMA fighter. Many viewers were surprised when Biniyam said that MMA has always been his dream, but diehard fans of the 90-day-old groom should already get used to expecting surprises from Biniyam and Ariela. The return of ex-husbands, accusations of infidelity and family drama made their storyline special. Moreover, Ariela went to Ethiopia, and Biniyam stayed in the USA, which puzzled many viewers. Fans were also shocked when they noticed that the 90-day fiance’s stars Angela Dim and Andrew Kenton were at the Biniyama MMA fight on the show. It’s hard to predict what Ariela and Biniyam will do next.