90-day groom: wedding photos of Patrick with his ex-wife discovered on the Internet

A fan of 90 Day Fiancé found wedding photos of Patrick Mendes’ first marriage with his ex-wife. The former weightlifter is shown in the show with his foreign girlfriend Tais Ramon. The couple found each other through a dating app and, after spending some time together, got engaged in Brazil. Now Thais has moved to the United States to marry her American beau, but it doesn’t look like the couple will be able to overcome their problems and eventually tie the knot. The native of Brazil believes that Patrick is too domineering, and at the same time struggles with trust issues.

A native of Dallas, Patrick is trying to do everything to make his relationship with Thais work out, especially after his first marriage broke up. In the opening segment of the 9th season of “The Groom for 90 Days”, Patrick told the cameras that he met his first wife in the gym when he was an aspiring Olympic weightlifter. The couple married in 2017 and moved to their new home in Austin in 2018. However, after Patrick tested positive for dimethyltestosterone, his career in weightlifting ended, which also affected his family life.

Related: 90-Day Fiance: Why Fans Say Patrick Mendes Doesn’t Take Responsibility

While Patrick is now preparing for his wedding with Thais in Florida, a 90 Day Fiancé fan found his wedding photos with his first wife. A redditor with the nickname ericaworthyyy reported that he was looking for wedding vendors in Las Vegas when he found photos from the first wedding of the new star of the “90-day groom”. In the first picture, fans see Patrick and his ex-wife looking at each other in their wedding outfits. In the second photo, the reality TV star sheds tears when he marries his first wife. In the third photo, Patrick can be seen with his family members, older brother John, younger brother Matthew and sister Tiffany.

According to Starcasm, Patrick’s ex-wife worked for the FBI. when she first met him at the end of 2013. The couple started training together, and after being together for about two years, in January 2017 they applied for marriage registration. Patrick and his first wife bought their first home together in Austin in April. 2018. But the couple began to separate after Patrick’s career in weightlifting ended. In January 2020, Patrick’s wife filed for divorce, which was finalized in December 2020.

Now Patrick is ready to leave with his Brazilian love Thais and start a new life with her in Dallas. Although it seems that the young couple is very much in love, they will have to overcome some serious problems before tying the knot. Thais’ father doesn’t like Patrick, and he thinks he might be trying to take advantage of his daughter. He is against the couple’s marriage and wants Thais to return to Brazil. It will be interesting to see if Patrick and Thais will tie the knot in the upcoming episodes of the 9th season of “The Groom for 90 Days”.