90-day Groom: Uncomfortable photo of Big Ed with Liz Squeamishness fans

The star of the controversial franchise “90-day groom” Big Ed Brown and his partner Liz Woods were photographed in an awkward moment that annoys fans. San Diego resident Big Ed became an Internet sensation along with his ex-girlfriend Rosemary Vega after they starred in season 4 of “The Groom for 90 Days: Up to 90 Days.” , soon began to annoy fans after learning about the lies he told the Filipina Rose. A single mother made the decision to break up with Big Ed after he continued to humiliate her and became a hero.

Later, Big Ed tried to find love locally in the 90 Day program: The Single Life, where he started dating Liz Woods, another woman with whom he has a huge age difference. Big Ed and Liz broke up by the first season of Tell-All after she branded him a narcissist and fans heard him talking menacingly to her during a leaked phone call. Big Ed claims to have changed himself for the better, and the couple revived their romance due to the unfortunate death of Big Ed’s beloved dog Teddy. The star of the series “90-day groom” Big Ed, without wasting time, proposed to Liz. She said yes, the couple got engaged, and, as fans recently learned, Big Ed and Liz will now star in the movie “The Groom for 90 Days: Happily Ever After?”. Season 7.

The news that TMZ reported today is a spoiler for those fans who want to know if Big Ed and Liz are still together. The couple got engaged in August 2021 and did not disclose their status until November 2021. But there are rumors that Big Ed and Liz are planning to get married in August next month. Ahead of their proposed wedding, Big Ed and Liz spent time together at a lakeside rodeo in Lakeside, California. In a photo published by the publication, Big Ed and Liz are sitting next to each other on an evening date at a rodeo near San Diego, where they both live. But if you take a closer look at the picture, you can see that “Big Ed put a glove half in his girlfriend’s pants.”

Reddit user eva_belly shared an awkward photo with a follower, joking that since they were “forced to see it,” they wanted to “share the pain” with their fellow Redditors. The main comment of the user Totin_it reads: “Ed is so disgusting. I wish TLC would stop giving this little pervert airtime.” Fans agreed, as one of them mentioned that Big Ed makes them “goosebumps.” Fans wondered what kind of “desperation” Liz wanted to be in a relationship with Big Ed, and someone prayed that she would “wake up.” Another fed up shunpoko fan wrote: “My disappointment is immense and my day is ruined.” Fans have been discussing why TLC brought Big Ed back to the screen, especially after learning that not everyone who watches their show loves him.

In addition to talking about how Big Ed and Liz managed to stay engaged for a year, there were questions about him being cast in Happily Ever After? Big Ed and Liz do not fit into the general format of the show, which tells about the life of married couples, one of whose partners is international. The toxic nature of the relationship between Big Ed and Liz, which is repeated every now and then, worries fans of the series “90-day groom”, who otherwise also find it unpleasant to look at the former photographer on their screens.