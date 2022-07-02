90-Day Groom: Tiffany Franco’s 2022 Photos after Losing 80 Pounds

Tiffany Franco, known in the TV series “The 90-day groom”, underwent weight loss surgery in June 2021, and almost a year later, in May, the star of the TV series “The 90-day groom: the other way” reported that she lost 80 pounds. Tiffany and her friend went to South Africa, where she met her husband Ronald Smith for the first time. Tiffany and Ronald were in a long-distance relationship before they got married in October 2018. In July 2019, their daughter Carly was born. Ronald also played a fatherly role with Tiffany’s son from a previous relationship, Daniel. However, the couple faced difficulties in marriage due to Ronald’s troubled past.

Since then, fans of 90 Day Fiancé have watched Tiffany and Ronald break up several times. In November 2021, he even officially appeared on Instagram with a new woman, Lauren. Although Tiffany and Ronald seem to be together now, he did not support her gastric sleeve surgery. Ronald said that he likes Tiffany the way she is, and he wants her to make some effort to lose weight, instead of getting instant results. However, Tiffany explained that the operation will not solve all her weight problems, as she will still have to develop healthier eating habits.

Tiffany has already started taking small steps towards her weight loss goals, starting a 30-day detox in February 2020. She began to pursue her fitness and wellness goals, and in June Tiffany hinted that she was going to become a bariatric. operation. TLC star Tiffany confirmed the rumors live on Instagram. During this event, the reality icon showed that the volume of her stomach had decreased by 70 percent. “I did it for my health and happiness,” said Tiffany, who didn’t mind being buxom because she was always happy with her appearance.

Over the next few months, Tiffany shed a few extra pounds and sought to keep her Instagram fans updated on her progress. By June, she had managed to lose more than 40 pounds. Four months later, in October, she lost 50 pounds. By March, Tiffany admitted that she had lost a whopping 70 pounds. Tiffany showed off her slender figure in her signature off-the-shoulder dress in this March 16 photo. “Always beautiful — now healthier!” a fan wrote under Tiffany’s post. Someone added: “Congratulations on losing weight… the main thing is that you are happy.”

Fans are aware that losing weight solely for the sake of health brought her happiness. However, many also think that Tiffany lost weight in order to get a revenge body, perhaps hoping that Ronald would return to her. In April, Tiffany shared a cute photo with Ronald in her stories at IG, and talk of divorce is a thing of the past. Ronald’s English girlfriend is absent from the photo, and Tiffany, a participant in the filming of the 90-day Bride, shines in all her photos. Tiffany’s post received more than 32,515 likes in the same month. Fans called her “THE HOTTEST MOM”, telling her that she was “beautiful before and even more beautiful now.”

By May, Tiffany admitted that she had become 80 pounds lighter. “Body update, this is me, weight 219 pounds, height 5 feet 7 inches,” Tiffany shared in her caption. With a new hairstyle framing her slimmed-down face in the cutest way, Tiffany smiled at her fans. She turned around a little to show how different her body was. it looks now. She wore an elastic red top with skinny jeans. Tiffany used to weigh almost 300 pounds. She now weighs almost 219 pounds, which confirms the 90-day-old bride’s celebrity commitment to getting in shape. The year 2022 seems to be going well for Tiffany, in terms of her family life and her image.