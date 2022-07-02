90-day groom: the most unrecognizable photos of Angela on Instagram

Angela Dim has shared her weight loss journey with 90 Day Fiancé fans, and some of her recent Instagram posts show how unrecognizable she is due to her appearance on the show. Having decided to undergo several cosmetic procedures, she impressed fans with her change in appearance and attitude. Angela has divided fans of the 90-day Groom over the years, as some find her harsh attitude annoying, while others consider her to be the most interesting cast of the franchise.

Angela and her then boyfriend Michael Ilesanmi debuted in the TV series “The Groom for 90 days: up to 90 days”. She went to his native Nigeria, and the couple continued the trend of older women dating much younger men in the series. They struggled because of their cultural differences and whether they wanted children together, but eventually decided to get married.

Angela couldn’t even take all their wedding vows, and some fans of the 90-day-old groom supported her, while others called her selfish. Angela, who decided to have a serious operation for herself, was another reason why she deserved this title. After the surgeries, Angela began to go out to parties with other actors more often, and some fans think that she is leaving Michael to start a new life.

Fun with filters

Fans of 90 Day Fiancé could hardly tell it was Angela under the fancy TikTok filter she was using. The filter gave her dramatic dark eyelashes, a fake nose ring and three lip rings that made fans make a double impression. Many viewers accused Angela of behaving like a minor on her Instagram, and the post caused a mixed reaction.

Support for a 90-day family

Angela showed support to her 90-day co-star Biniyam Shibra at one of his MMA fights. Although Biniyam and Ariela Weinberg had some difficulties in the 9th season of “The 90-day groom” after moving to the United States, fans were excited to see him enter the ring. Angela got into the spirit of the fight and surprised the fans by landing a few fake punches.

Angela Dim has moves

Having lost over 90 pounds on the show, the 90-day Groom star seems to have become a completely different person. After the surgery, she became more active and energetic, and this dance video from Instagram shows her other side. There are rumors that Angela’s weight loss caused a rift between her and Michael, especially since he was against her cosmetic procedures in the movie “The Groom for 90 days: Happily ever After?”.

all curled

Angela has tried out several new looks since she appeared on the show. She changed her style to show off her body in bright new outfits, and her perm caught the attention of fans. Angela’s glamorous makeup made her almost unrecognizable to fans of 90 Day Fiancé, with most of them complementing heavier makeup.