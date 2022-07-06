90-day groom: the most scandalous Instagram photos of Miona Bell

Although Miona Bell has not behaved too offensively in season 9 of The 90-day Groom so far, her behavior on social media has raised a serious question about black fishing. Many viewers believe that Miona blackens the fish to appear racially ambiguous or black on social media and in real life. After old photos of a Serbian woman appeared, which depicted Miona with pale skin and natural straight hair, many fans of the 90-day-old groom named several photos of Miona from social networks in recent years.

Miona appears with her rumored husband, Jibri Bell, in season 9 of The 90-Day Groom. Many viewers got the impression that Miona, like Jibri, was partially black after seeing her promotional photos. However, the audience quickly discovered that there was no Serbian. The revelation of the viewer led to the fact that many fans condemned Miona even before the start of the season. Although Miona looked spoiled during the 9th season of the series “90-day groom”, she was not as offensive as viewers first feared. Nevertheless, her black fishing on the Internet still angers many fans.

As with catfish fishing, when fishing for black fish, someone presents himself as someone he is not. Many viewers believe that Miona, who has traveled the world, uses cosmetics, hair extensions or wigs, and also edits photos to appear black. This practice is considered harmful because it turns the experience of blacks into a commodity. Many people, including celebrities, engage in fishing to benefit from aspects of black people’s lives without experiencing any downfalls, such as oppression. Black fishing is considered a form of racial appropriation, which many people consider completely unacceptable. Therefore, many fans of 90 Day Fiancé took Miona’s actions very seriously.

Myona’s Curly hair

Miona has been accused of fishing in many images. One of the main aspects of Miona that shocks viewers is her hair. The old images of Miona show straight dark hair. However, in most of the photos on Instagram, Miona has large curls. Miona’s obvious wig depicts her hair with a texture different from natural. This contributes to the illusion that Miona is black, although this is not the case. However, in the past, Miona has defended her hairstyles.

Myona’s skin tone

Miona takes things to an extreme level when it comes to depicting her skin tone. The skin of the 90-day-old groom’s star looks very tanned in the Instagram images. When Jibri picked up his future wife from the airport, Miona had significantly paler skin than in her Instagram. However, the combination of makeup, bronzer and explicit photo editing makes Miona’s skin on the internet much darker than in real life.

The most unrecognizable photo of Miona

Miona likes to experiment with style. However, in some pictures she doesn’t even look like herself. The photo that Miona shared in 2019 shows that she looks completely different than in the 9th season of the 90-day Groom, without makeup and photo editing. It’s clear to many fans that Miona is fishing, even if she doesn’t do it on purpose.