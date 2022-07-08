90-day groom: the most popular photos of Yara Zai showing her weight loss

Yara Zaya from 90 Day Fiancé is known for her glamorous image, but she flaunts her new body more than ever. Yara has become an ambiguous figure in the expanded franchise, as some fans like her dry sense of humor, while others consider her mercantile and fake. Nevertheless, many fans of 90 Day Fiancé agree that Yara is beautiful and likes to show off her slim figure; just in time for summer.

Yara gave birth to daughter Maila during 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? The newly minted mom had to hide her pregnancy on social media in order not to spoil her storyline for the show. Many fans began to doubt the rumors that Yara is pregnant, because of how slim she looked in the photos on the network. It turned out that Yara is pregnant and hides it from fans. Nevertheless, the native of Ukraine just lost her baby weight very quickly, which stunned and impressed many fans of 90 Day Fiancé.

Several actors of the series “90-day groom” turned to weight loss surgery to lose weight. Nevertheless, Yara has kept her new figure thanks to a healthy and active lifestyle. Yara said that during pregnancy she got up early to walk every morning, even while in hot Louisiana. She also shares her food with all the necessary healthy foods. In combination with training, Yara was able to maintain her slim figure without much effort. She was also able to instantly regain her former body.

Yara Trimmer

Yara impressed fans with her new toned figure in an April photo. She posed in a white Calvin Klein top and matching trousers, flaunting her many designer labels. Despite the fact that Yara is called fake and mercantile, at least she looks good in her designer clothes. Many fans praised Yara for her amazing transformation. In the same post, she posed with her husband Jovi Dufresne and their daughter Mila while sightseeing.

Yara Family Beach Day

Last month, Yara was at the center of controversy over a photo in which she shared herself, Jovi and Mila enjoying a swim. The 90-day-old groom’s former family posed in bathing suits, and many commentators began to suggest that Yara had edited her body. It is known that Yara edits her face, but viewers also began to accuse her of manipulating her body. However, Yara claimed that her slim and muscular figure appeared only thanks to training in the gym.

Yara boasts

Yara always likes to post her photos, for example, this week’s photo shoot. Yara flaunted her body, posing on a large branch on the water. Yara, of course, looked as gorgeous as ever, including the one who saw how she tightened her waist, showing off her body after the birth of the child. Many fans of the 90-day-old bride believe that regardless of the editing, Yara has a slim and toned body that she should be proud of.