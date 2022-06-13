90-day Groom: the loudest news from the franchise (week of June 06)

A lot has happened in the universe of the cast of “The 90-day groom” this week, and here’s a quick overview of the gossip and news that got TLC viewers talking. Fans have learned that the British version of “90 Day Fiancé” will be released in July, and the couples already have intricate storylines that viewers are looking forward to. As some fans get increasingly tired of season 9 of “The 90-day Groom,” this international edition of the reality show may just bring a little new excitement to fans who crave drama.

Meanwhile, the beloved couple broke up after divorce rumors that fans saw online this year. The former cast member, who was accused of being a gold digger, proved with her latest feat that everyone is wrong. Of course, there are also weight loss stories from the franchise’s celebrities to inspire and entertain fans. The 90-Day Groom: Love in Paradise, season 2, also appeared on Discovery Plus, and it seems much better this time, judging by what fans of the 90-day Groom saw during the premiere episode.

A new season of “90 Days Diaries” returns to TLC this week. and many interesting names will return in it, such as Zied Hakimi and Rebecca Parrott, Stephanie Matto and Colt Johnson. In the world of a 90-day groom, it’s never boring. However, some headlines seem more shocking than others. Here is a brief overview of the best news:

Azuelu confirmed the breakup with Kalani

The popular couple of 90-day-old grooms Kalani and Azuelu have officially broken off their relationship. Fans found out what was going on in their lives when the Samoan discussed the breakup in an Instagram post, stating that he was not married. Kalani and Azuelu had problems from the very beginning of their journey in season 6, but due to the fact that they unexpectedly got pregnant twice, the couple got married. In her last appearance in The Diaries of 90 Days, Kalani and Azuelu fought on camera, and she later revealed that he had unsubscribed and blocked her in IG. Kalani declined to comment on their marital status, but Azuelu shared an old video of them dancing and said that they stopped communicating with each other. However, some fans refuse to believe that Azuelu is not married, since he still lives in Kalani’s house and probably arranged a divorce storyline with her to arouse interest in their 90-day groom’s journey.

Anfisa graduated from business school

In May 2020, Anfisa, an ambiguous cast member of the 90-day Groom, announced that she had enrolled at the University of California at Irvine to get a business administration degree with an emphasis on finance. Anfisa told an Instagram follower that her average score at a local college is 4.0, and that she has no plans to take out student loans. After enrolling in the UC Irvine Paul Merage Business School, Anfisa began her new life in San Diego and officially divorced Jorge Nava. She has also made a career as a fitness trainer, influencer and adult model and has now finally graduated. A native of Russia shared photos and videos from her graduation ceremony and graduation ceremony on stage on Instagram.

Winter stuns in a bikini photo after losing weight

While several stars of the 90-day groom have shown progress in losing weight over the past couple of months, Winter’s transformation is what fans like the most. Viewers saw Winter going through a breakup with her longtime boyfriend Jah in the Family Chantelle, but she tried to move on by focusing on her health and fitness. Younger sister Chantelle Winter underwent bariatric surgery. and I’ve lost over 50 pounds since then. Now Winter is not afraid to brag about her success on social networks. This time Winter made hearts beat faster, looking like a mermaid in a pink bikini as she posted a post under a waterfall.