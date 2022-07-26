90-day Groom: the loudest news from the franchise (week of July 18)

Review of the best news and gossip about the 90-day groom for the week from July 18 with the participation of old, new and even forgotten actors. Michael Anthony Baltimore has been charged with fatally shooting his former boss Kendall Jerome Cook at the victim’s GQ barbershop in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, on May 22, 2021. The two men were featured in season 6 of The 90-day Groom as part of a former couple. The storyline of Ashley Martson and Jay Smith. Michael is now on the list of the 15 most wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service and is wanted on charges of assault, murder and violation of parole.

In positive news, the former star of the 90-day fiance Julian Custodio welcomed her first child with boyfriend Ben Obscura. Baby Benjamin James Louis was born on July 19. Juliana and her ex-husband Michael Jessen first announced their divorce in October 2021 and officially divorced in May of this year. Meanwhile, Ronald Smith confirmed that he is back together with Tiffany Franco, sharing a retro photo of their kisses. The popular 90-day-old couple Alexey and Lauren Brovarnik, who is pregnant with their third child, just celebrated their sixth birthday.

Jovi Dufresne and Yara Zaya talked about the recent health problems of their little daughter Maila. A one-year-old girl had to spend some time in intensive care, but she is starting to recover. On the other hand, the enmity between Yara and Yulia Trubkina seems to be over. However, there were other important cast updates of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise last week that intrigued fans.

Natalie’s cake-cutting skills scare fans

Natalie Mordovtseva from the 7th season of the TV series “90 days of the groom” celebrated her birthday with friends with a large-scale holiday posted on her Instagram. Natalie looked lovely in her frilly floral dress as she danced with a large bouquet of red roses and a colorful cocktail in her hand. However, in one of the clips, Natalie, who had fashion disasters, cut the cake before serving it to her guests. Natalie was holding a big heavy knife and cut her vintage cake in such a way that it looked like she was piercing it. Natalie received a lot of comments from fans who were scared of her cake-cutting skills. In the end, Natalie had to turn off the comments to avoid further embarrassment.

Larisa admits to unsuccessful plastic surgery

Former “90-day Fiance” star Larissa is known for her extreme plastic surgeries, especially when they cost almost $7,000, which she received before she was fired from the franchise. Although fans have seen how Larisa’s appearance has changed over the past two years, it was not the most joyful journey for the Brazilian native. After Larisa had artificial belly implants inserted, fans noticed that she was missing her navel. Larisa recently revealed that her navel was damaged and removed without her consent during a tummy tuck procedure. Larisa underwent revision several times to create a new navel, but found that it was impossible.

Angela gets pierced by Monroe

After Angela lost over 100 pounds with sleeve gastric resection, liposuction and breast reduction, Angela didn’t stop herself from improving herself with new treatments at 57. Angela is ready to return to TLC with 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After. ? Season 7. Before that, Angela changed her appearance by making a new piercing on her face. Monroe piercing is a single piercing right above the upper lip on the left side, reminiscent of the iconic Marilyn Monroe birthmark. Angela flaunts her piercing on Instagram, but fans are not impressed. Some fans believe that Angela’s Monroe piercing should have been belittled, while other viewers of the 90-day-old groom believe that she should have removed the dark mark on her lower lip before adding any new improvements.