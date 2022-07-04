90-day groom: the best photos of Jasmine Pineda on Instagram after surgery

The popular star of the 90-day Fiance franchise, Jasmine Pineda, has made several cosmetic improvements over the years, and now she’s showing off her best version on social media. TLC viewers recently met the Latin American beauty in the 5th season of “90 Days Fiancé: Before the 90 Days” with her American beau Gino Palazzolo. She was introduced as an extremely jealous girl who did not even allow her boyfriend to have a casual conversation with a restaurant waiter. However, Gino shared that he is in love with his girlfriend and wants to propose to her.

During the introductory part, the Michigan resident also said that he had paid for Jasmine’s cosmetic procedures, including dental services, facial care and lip fillers. After learning that Gino helped Jasmine financially, many viewers of the 90-day Groom series were convinced that she was using him to get money. But by the end of the season, Gino and Jasmine won over fans with their sincere connection.

Jasmine has now become one of the most beloved actors in the 90-day Groom franchise. In a few months, she gained more than 100 thousand followers on Instagram. On this platform, she constantly shares the latest news about her cosmetic surgeries, as well as her best looks.

Elegant in white

35-year-old reality TV star Jasmine recently shared a video on YouTube in which she told how many plastic surgeries she has undergone over the years. She admitted that she had breast augmentation surgery in 2016 because she always wanted to have bigger breasts. In March, she shared a stunning photo in which she showed off her toned figure and big breasts in a short tight white dress.

Juicy and plump lips

The actress of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise Jasmine admitted that she regularly makes lip fillers. She pays about $250 every time she gets injections. Jasmine also explained that Gino only paid for her lip fillers once. While some viewers of 90 Day Fiancé think that Jasmine’s lips look too big, she seems very pleased with them. In April, she shared a beautiful photo on Instagram, rocking her stunning pink lips.

Long wavy hair

A few months ago, Jasmine talked about her struggle with hair loss on Instagram. A former American literature teacher said that she wears false hair to give volume to her hair. She recently posted a beautiful photo of herself rocking her dark long wavy hair. Jasmine’s Instagram followers liked her image, and they showered her with compliments. An Instagram user commented: “You’re one of the most beautiful women I’ve ever seen in my life.” Usually fans of 90 Day Fiancé do not support stars who change their natural appearance, but Jasmine has been an exception so far.