90-Day Groom: The Best Before and from Tiffany’s Best Before & Rating Photos after Weight Loss

Comparative photos of the former star of the franchise “90 Day Fiancé” Tiffany Franco show that her appearance has completely changed after losing 80 pounds. Fans may remember the 31-year-old actress from the movie “The Groom for 90 Days: Another Way”, who looked completely different than she is now. Tiffany once detoxified her body for 30 days in February 2020. However, it was only after she underwent gastric sleeve resection surgery that she really changed her body.

A weight loss surgery performed in 2021 helped her lose 70 percent of her stomach volume, which was enough to start doing fitness. Over the next few months, the mother of two shared her weight loss progress online and inspired many fans. In October 2021, Tiffany announced that she had lost 50 pounds.

Later in March, she showed off her new slim figure and said that she had brought this figure to 70 pounds. The 90 Day Fiancé graduate has since shared several stunning photos of her complete transformation and received a lot of positive feedback from her fans. Having gone from 295 pounds to 215 pounds, Tiffany has done a commendable job on her fitness journey.

Maryland native Tiffany shared one of her comparative photos in October 2021. She wrote: “I have to admit, I’m so happy” and stated that she feels ten years younger. Tiffany compared two photos in the post: one from June 2021, and the other from October 2021. The comparison is easily noticeable, because in the new picture, the former reality TV star looks slimmer than ever. Tiffany said that in four months she lost from 295 pounds to 249 pounds. Fans of 90 Day Fiancé were stunned by Tiffany’s progress. One of her fans commented: “Keep it up! I am glad that you feel healthy and painless.”

The actress of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise Tiffany shared this comparative photo when she lost 43 pounds for the first time. She signed the post: “LET’S DO IT!” and asked fans to write to her in DM and give her some fitness-related tips. In the post, she shared two photos showing off the incredible results of weight loss. In an old photo, Tiffany looked the same as during her participation in the show. In the new photo, she showed off her much slimmer figure and thinner arms and legs.

9 months after surgery

The photo of Tiffany taken in March 2022, compared to the photo taken during her participation in the show, really shows how far she has come in her fitness journey. The height of the star of the “90-day groom” franchise looks thinner, and her neck and shoulders seem much more proportional. The biggest visible difference should be her new chiseled chin line. While the former reality TV star has always looked great, her transformation has caused fans to leave nice comments such as: “You’ve always been great, but congratulations on being healthier,” and “You look great! Fans of 90 Day Fiancé are happy to see that Tiffany is feeling much better after weight loss surgery.