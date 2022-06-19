90-day Groom: stylish traditional Indian Jenny care after weight loss

Former 90 Day Fiancé franchise star Jenny Slatten has rocked some of the trendiest Indian outfits after her latest weight loss. Fans may remember her by her appearance in three seasons of the TV series “Bride for 90 Days: Another Way.” Jenny decided to showcase her love story with Sumit Singh on national television after being in a long-distance relationship with him for almost a decade. Like many other reality TV couples, Sumit and Jenny overcame several difficulties to make their relationship work.

Sumit’s parents did not want him to marry an older woman, and insisted that he leave Jenny. But the couple eventually tied the knot in the third season of the TV series “The Groom for 90 Days: Another Way”, without informing Sumit’s parents about it. They live together in India and continue to post cute photos from the weekend. Jenny is glad that now she can stay in India with Sumit as long as she wants.

The 63-year-old Jenny star has started her weight loss journey and is sharing her fitness secrets on social media. Over the past couple of months, Jenny has lost a lot of weight. Now she shows off her newly transformed figure in gorgeous Indian dresses.

In February, Jenny flaunted her physique after losing weight in a bright traditional dress. She was wearing a yellow print skirt and blouse with a white scarf as she explored Jaipur, Rajasthan. In the north and west of India, this outfit is often called ghagra choli. The Palm Springs native looked absolutely stunning in bright color. She captioned the Instagram post: “Our visit to Jaipur, India.” Viewers of 90 Day Fiancé liked the Indian image of Jenny, and they highly appreciated her beauty in the comments.

Summers are excruciatingly hot in most parts of India. That’s why Jenny wore a loose sleeveless dress to stay cool in June. She complemented her image with a yellow scarf, apparently to make the outfit look more modest. As usual, fans liked Jenny’s summer dress, and they showered her with compliments. An Instagram user wrote: “A beautiful couple. I love the dress.” Another user chimed in: “Favorite outfit, @jan_frmsan, you wear India well!!”

Jenny looks like a fairy in white

In November 2020, Jenny posted a couple of selfies on Facebook that amazed many viewers of the 90-day-old groom. She was wearing a blue and white print dress in which she looked much younger than her age. A fan praised her beautiful white dress, writing: “Beautiful!!! I like these dresses. So comfortable!” Another fan wrote: “Wow, Jenny, you look good, this dress is sooooo cute!!!” After marrying Sumit Singh, fans of the series “90 Day Fiancé” noticed that Jenny has an inexplicable glow on her face, and stunning ethnic dresses make her even more attractive.