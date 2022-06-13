90-day Groom: Stefan Matto Trolls fans of Sugar Baby video

Stephanie Matto, also known as the “farting can girl,” teased fans of 90 Day Fiancé with a sugar baby video from her trip to New Orleans. The 32-year-old was a YouTuber, child actor and even a stripper before becoming a reality TV star on TLC. Stephanie made her franchise debut in season 4 of The 90-Day Fiance: Up to 90 Days, in which she flew to Australia to meet face-to-face with ex-girlfriend Erica Owens. Although Stephanie was part of the first same-sex couple of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, she was accused of faking her sexuality. Then she earned the label of an “influence hunter,” but that didn’t stop Stephanie from going viral on the Internet.

Since then, Stephanie seems to have been successful in all her new endeavors. In 2020, Stephanie allegedly earned over $42,000 in just two weeks after opening her OnlyFans page. She shared screen shots to show that she earned almost $10,000 on subscriptions and over $23,000 on messages. Soon she bought a Porsche for $185,000, a house in Connecticut and a motorhome in Manhattan. After launching her fart jar business in December 2021, Stephanie apparently made more than $200,000 in sales. After she was hospitalized and retired due to the sale of farting cans, Stephanie launched NFT, which earned her $30,000 a week. Her current idea of sweat on her chest makes Stephanie, the star of the TV series “90-day groom,” richer by $4,000 a day.

But Stephanie had 90 Day Fiancé fans convinced that there was a millionaire daddy in her life, thanks to her latest Instagram video. Stephanie filmed herself in NOLA and wrote that a “millionaire with a fat mouth” brought her to New Orleans for the weekend. Not only that, Stephanie’s sugar daddy allegedly paid her $100,000 on top of that. “We went on a boat cruise on the Mississippi River, walked through the smelly streets and visited the beautiful botanical gardens, where he performed some strange rituals,” Stephanie added in the caption to her video. Stephanie shared clips of “Athena, goddess of fertility and sweat.”

However, Stephanie quickly ended her joke by telling her followers that if they’ve gone this far in the video, they need to know that the “weirdo” is her boyfriend. Reality TV star Stephanie wrote that it’s very hot in New Orleans, which is why her breasts sweat a lot. Perhaps it helped her to collect a lot of sweat to sell on her adult content platform. “But the beignets were so delicious!” — she confessed at the end. The video made fans laugh out loud in the comments, and some admitted that they almost asked for her sugar daddy’s contact. Others wanted to know more about her “strange rituals,” and someone noticed that the voiceover she used in the video had an Australian accent. They accused Stephanie of bullying Erica, her ex.

Stephanie made it clear to a fan of the 90-day-old groom that she didn’t think about it deeply, as it was the first voice that was automatically generated on TikTok, where she created the clip. Meanwhile, Stephanie is still keeping her new boyfriend a secret. For the first time she revealed that she has a boyfriend during 90 Day: The Single Life Tell-All, and since then has often talked about the Parisian on Instagram. In her upcoming appearance in The Diaries of 90 Days, Stephanie makes the shocking admission that she may be pregnant after ending celibacy with her “Frenchwoman.” Fans of “90 Day Fiancé” did not expect Stephanie to have a baby in 2022. But as far as they know, when it comes to Stephanie, the unexpected should be expected.