90-day groom: rating of the worst fashion disasters of Miona Bell on Instagram

The star of the 90-day Groom, Miona Bell, wants to establish herself as a style icon, but sometimes she makes noticeable fashion mistakes in her Instagram posts. The 23-year-old reality TV star became famous after starring in season 9 with her musician boyfriend Jibri Bell. The couple’s relationship on the 90 Day Fiancé was nothing short of dramatic, as both have big dreams and only 90 days to settle everything.

While Jibri wanted to build a musical career, Miona dreamed of a luxurious life in California. Fortunately, the duo has established their relationship and is currently living in a state of Miona’s sleep. While she was hard at work building up her cosmetics business, fans of 90 Day Fiancé were baffled by some of her before and after fashion photos.

A few months ago, a blogger on Instagram published comparative pictures of a native of Serbia, which show that her appearance is completely different from her natural appearance. Viewers noticed that over time, Miona tanned a lot and changed some facial features. Some fans blamed Miona is convinced that she is engaged in black fishing, and they asked her if she was trying to appear darker. Miona tried to fight back against critics, saying that these accusations only support her relevance on social networks.

3. Miona in flared jeans and poncho

In May 2022, Miona appeared in Jibri’s Instagram post and wore a strange combination of clothes. She was wearing a large poncho and flared jeans that looked outdated. The shawl completely covered her upper body, which made it seem that she had no neck. Fans believe that Miona is well versed in fashion and can achieve more than this strange image.

2. Miona in a shimmering outfit of the 90s

Recently, Miona shared a photo of herself in an open-back top and regular jeans. Miona, with her glamorous makeup, wore darkened blue glasses and a massive watch that looked ridiculous. While Miona looked confident in the photo, viewers of 90 Day Fiancé were not impressed with her appearance. A redditor from the knoonz branch wrote: “Yes, they both usually have more flattering outfits. It’s not good for both of them.” Another Redditor chimed in: “1980 called and wants these outfits back. Ugh!” Someone else commented: “For someone who cares about her appearance as much as she does, I’m surprised she agreed to this promo.”

1. Miona’s obsession with tan

In 2019, Miona shared a scandalous picture in which she looks like a mannequin from a fashion store. In addition to the fact that she does not look like herself, the photo showed her in a neon-green kit. Fans who wore Miona are not sure if it was a set for pajamas or for a night out in the city. Since the success of the cosmetic brand of Miona, the star of the TV series “90 days of the groom”, depends on her choice of clothes, we hope that in the future she will make more informed decisions.